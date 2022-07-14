Technology News
loading

Musk Says SpaceX Starship Booster to Return to Launch Pad After Recent Explosion

"Damage is minor, but booster will be transferred back to the high bay for inspections", says Musk

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2022 09:47 IST
Musk Says SpaceX Starship Booster to Return to Launch Pad After Recent Explosion

SpaceX has developed Starship at its sprawling Boca Chica

Highlights
  • The company has targeted the end of summer for the debut orbital flight
  • The company plans to launch the rocket from its launch pads in Florida
  • The Federal Aviation Administration oversees launch and re-entry ssafety

The Starship rocket booster SpaceX plans to use for an inaugural flight to orbit will "probably" return to its launch mount in Texas next week following a testing explosion on Monday, the company's chief executive, Elon Musk, told Reuters.

"Damage is minor, but booster will be transferred back to the high bay for inspections, returning to the launch stand probably next week," Musk said in an email.

The booster, the towering first half of SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket system, was undergoing pre-launch tests on a stand on Monday when its engine section burst into flames, sending a shock wave miles across the South Texas facility.

SpaceX has launched early prototypes of Starship's top half some 6 miles (9.66km) above ground a handful of times in the past, but never has the company launched the fully stacked, nearly 400 foot (121.92m)-tall rocket system to orbit, a significantly more challenging task.

The company has targeted the end of summer for the debut orbital flight, aiming to achieve a long-delayed pivotal milestone in the rocket's development, but Monday's explosion called that timeline into question.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees launch and rocket re-entry safety, said it was in "close contact" with SpaceX following the explosion, but that it would not open a formal investigation because the incident did not occur during a formal launch campaign.

Musk, SpaceX's founder and chief engineer, has previously said the space company will wheel the rocket booster back to its hangar for a closer inspection of its 33 rocket engines, called Raptors.

Musk tweeted on Wednesday that the orbital Starship test could fly "as soon as next month" if testing goes well.

Starship is the centrepiece of Musk's aim to ferry humans and cargo to the moon and Mars. The rocket was picked by NASA last year to send the first crew of astronauts to the surface of the moon since the U.S. Apollo programme.

SpaceX has developed Starship at its sprawling Boca Chica, Texas, facilities, and in the future plans to launch the rocket from the company's operational launch pads in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Starship
Netflix Names Microsoft as Technology and Sales Partner for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan

Related Stories

Musk Says SpaceX Starship Booster to Return to Launch Pad After Recent Explosion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  2. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  4. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  5. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 With Voice Commands Launched in India: Details
  8. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  9. LeTV Y2 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design Launched: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Exclusively Use Qualcomm Chipset: Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter’s Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Be Overseen by First Female Chief Judge on Delaware’s Business Court
  2. Musk Says SpaceX Starship Booster to Return to Launch Pad After Recent Explosion
  3. Netflix Names Microsoft as Technology and Sales Partner for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan
  4. Infosys to Acquire Denmark-Based BASE Life Science for EUR 10 Million to Strengthen Footprint in Europe
  5. Staring at Yourself During Virtual Chats Can Worsen Your Mood, Study Reveals
  6. ESA Officially Cuts Mars Mission Ties With Russia, Moscow Responds Angrily
  7. Facebook, TikTok and Other Social Media Apps Fail to Stop Hate Against LGBTQ Users: GLAAD Report
  8. Apple Said to Hover Above Competition Even as Smartphone Market Stumbles
  9. Twitter Shares Rise After Hindenburg Takes Long Position Amid Legal Battle Against Elon Musk
  10. Samsung Launches Metaverse Experience 'Space Tycoon' Within the Roblox World
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.