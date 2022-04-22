Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's Starlink Signs First In-Flight Wi-Fi Deal With Jet Service JSX

The first Starlink-equipped plane expected to take flight by end of this year.

Updated: 22 April 2022 10:33 IST
Elon Musk's Starlink Signs First In-Flight Wi-Fi Deal With Jet Service JSX

SpaceX has sought regulatory approval from the US FCC to operate Starlink on airplanes

Highlights
  • The deal is with semi-private jet service JSX
  • SpaceX has launched some 2,000 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit
  • SpaceX has sought regulatory approval from the US FCC

SpaceX signed its first deal with an air carrier to provide in-flight wireless Internet using the Starlink satellite network, the space company said on Thursday as it jockeys with other burgeoning satellite firms to put high-speed Internet on commercial airlines.

The company, owned by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, has been in talks for months with airlines to provide Starlink Internet in-flight, a key prong in SpaceX's strategy to scoop up enterprise customers beyond consumers and households in rural areas of the globe with little to no Internet access.

The deal is with semi-private jet service JSX and involves equipping 100 airplanes with Starlink terminals, with the first Starlink-connected plane taking flight by year's end, the charter company said in a statement. A JSX spokesperson declined to disclose the value of the partnership.

SpaceX has launched some 2,000 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit since 2019 and, though the network is not yet fully deployed, offers broadband Internet service to thousands of customers in a handful of countries for $110 (roughly Rs. 8,400) a month using a $599 (roughly Rs. 45,700) terminal dish roughly the size of a pizza box.

SpaceX has sought regulatory approval from the US Federal Communications Commission to operate Starlink on airplanes and shipping vessels and had previously tested the Internet network on a handful of Gulfstream jets, as well as military aircraft.

The Starlink service on JSX planes will come at no charge to JSX customers, the jet service said in its statement, adding it will "not require logging in or other complexities associated with legacy systems."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Starlink
Everything You Need to Know About the Newly Launched Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Starlink Signs First In-Flight Wi-Fi Deal With Jet Service JSX
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  2. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  4. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  5. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  6. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  9. How to Pre-Order PS5, Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in Today’s Restock
  10. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Buzz With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Sale Starts April 28
  2. CNN Plus Streaming Service Shutdown a Month After Launch
  3. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. BTC, ETH, Most Cryptocurrencies Enter Loss Arena as US Mulls Interest Hike
  5. Amazon's New Buy With Prime Service Extends Prime Subscription Benefits to Merchant Stores
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Elon Musk's Starlink Signs First In-Flight Wi-Fi Deal With Jet Service JSX
  8. Elon Musk Says Ready to Buy Twitter, Secures $46.5 Billion In Funding
  9. PS5 India April 22 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle
  10. Women Will Hold a Quarter of Leadership Roles at Large Global Tech Firms In 2022: Deloitte Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.