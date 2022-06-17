Technology News
SpaceX Fires Employees Involved in Letter Rebuking Musk: Report

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell cited saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved."

By Reuters | Updated: 17 June 2022 14:02 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

SpaceX employees had demanded that the company distances itself from Musk's personal brand

Highlights
  • SpaceX employees had derided Musk as a distraction in an open letter
  • It is reportedly unclear how SpaceX employees were terminated
  • SpaceX employees had made three demands from the company

SpaceX has fired employees who helped write and distribute an open letter criticizing Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's behaviour, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter, the New York Times said.

It was unclear how many employees were terminated, the report said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A group of SpaceX employees derided Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives.

In a list of three demands, the letter says "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand." It added: "Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behaviour."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX
