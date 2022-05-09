Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Elon Musk Accountable for Giving Communication Equipment to Ukraine Troops: Roscosmos Chief

Elon Musk Accountable for Giving Communication Equipment to Ukraine Troops: Roscosmos Chief

Elon Musk allegedly provided the Ukrainian troops with military communication equipment, said Roscosmos.

By ANI | Updated: 9 May 2022 12:41 IST
Elon Musk Accountable for Giving Communication Equipment to Ukraine Troops: Roscosmos Chief

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk confirmed that Starlink services were active in Ukraine in February

Highlights
  • Elon Musk was criticised for sending Starlink terminals to Ukraine
  • Starlink seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet
  • Elon Musk has promised to send more Starlink terminals to Ukraine

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin criticized Sunday billionaire Elon Musk for allegedly providing the Ukrainian troops with military communication equipment and warned him about possible repercussions. Earlier on Sunday, the captured chief of staff of the 36th Ukrainian marines brigade said that Musk's satellite constellation was providing internet connection to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol.

"Per our information, the delivery of Starlink internet terminals to the Ukrainian armed forces was done by the Pentagon," Rogozin said on Telegram, adding that Musk is "thus complicit" and will be held accountable.

Musk's Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. Immediately after the beginning of the Russian special operation in late February, Musk confirmed that the Starlink service was active in Ukraine and promised to deliver more terminals to the country.

On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion holing up in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Starlink, Russia, Ukraine, Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Reportedly Spotted on BIS, India Launch Appears Imminent
Oyo Says It Has Acquired Europe-Based Direct Booker Valued at $5.5 Million

Related Stories

Elon Musk Accountable for Giving Communication Equipment to Ukraine Troops: Roscosmos Chief
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Spotted on BIS Ahead of India Launch
  3. WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Allow Use of Multiple Phones: Report
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  9. JBL Tune 130NC, JBL Tune 230NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  10. iQoo Neo 6 SE With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven Leaked in Photos, Resembles Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
  2. Oyo Says It Has Acquired Europe-Based Direct Booker Valued at $5.5 Million
  3. Elon Musk Accountable for Giving Communication Equipment to Ukraine Troops: Roscosmos Chief
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Reportedly Spotted on BIS, India Launch Appears Imminent
  5. WhatsApp Companion Mode for Multiple Smartphones Enters Testing: Report
  6. Doctor Who Taps Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa as Fourteenth Doctor
  7. Meta's Instagram to Get Support for Ethereum, Polygon, Solana NFTs
  8. Bitcoin Slips to Four-Month Low as Crypto Market Continues to Follow 'Risk Asset' Pattern
  9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Filming Wrapped, James Gunn Teases 'Unannounced Actor'
  10. Elon Musk’s Plans for Twitter Include Better Work Ethic Standards, Safe Space for Free Speech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.