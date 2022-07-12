Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • First Electron Whirlpools Discovered by Researchers, Could Help Develop Low Power Electronics

First Electron Whirlpools Discovered by Researchers, Could Help Develop Low-Power Electronics

Energy dissipation drops when electrons enter the fluid state, which could help the development of low-power electronics.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 July 2022 15:25 IST
First Electron Whirlpools Discovered by Researchers, Could Help Develop Low-Power Electronics

Photo Credit: Christine Daniloff, MIT

The newly observed fluid-like electron whirlpools could be leveraged for next-gen low-power electronics

Highlights
  • Electron vortices were expected in theory much before they were observed
  • Electrons flow like fluid in certain metals and under specific conditions
  • The researchers made use of tungsten ditelluride to observe the electrons

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have discovered electrons forming whirlpools — or vortices — a fluid like behaviour that has been observed for the first time. While this nature of electrons has previously been predicted, it was never observed before. The behaviour of electrons — where energy dissipation drops upon entering enter the fluid state — could be used for low-power electronics with increased efficiency, according to researchers.  

Water molecules flow collectively as liquids in form of whirlpools, streams, waves, and others. Electricity too is made of distinct particles called electrons. But any collective nature of electrons becomes hard to notice as it gets influenced while passing through ordinary metals. Electrons can, however, flow like fluid in certain metals and under specific conditions.

“Electron vortices are expected in theory, but there's been no direct proof, and seeing is believing. Now we've seen it, and it's a clear sign of being in this new regime, where electrons behave as a fluid, not as individual particles,” said Leonid Levitov, professor of physics at MIT and co-author of the new study published in Nature.

Levitov added that energy dissipation drops when electrons enter the fluid state. And this, according to Levitov, can be helpful in designing low-power electronics.

Theoretically, when electricity passes through metals and semiconductors, the momenta, and trajectories of electrons get influenced by impurities in metal and vibrations among the atoms of the material.

To observe the electrons forming vortices, the team of researchers made use of tungsten ditelluride (WTe2). It is an ultraclean metallic compound that exhibits exotic electronic properties when isolated in a single-atom-thin, two-dimensional form.

“Tungsten ditelluride is one of the new quantum materials where electrons are strongly interacting and behave as quantum waves rather than particles. In addition, the material is very clean, which makes the fluid-like behaviour directly accessible,” explained Levitov.

In their experiment, the researchers developed pure single crystals and exfoliated flakes of the tungsten material. They then patterned each flake into a centre channel connected to a circular chamber on each side using e-beam lithography and plasma etching techniques. The same pattern was also etched into thin gold flakes.

The scientists then ran an electric current through the pattern in ultralow temperatures and measured the flow of current at specific points. They found the electrons to be flowing through the pattern channels in gold flakes without reversing the direction while the electrons in the tungsten material flowed through channels and formed whirlpools.

“That is a very striking thing, and it is the same physics as that in ordinary fluids but happening with electrons on the nanoscale. That's a clear sign of electrons being in a fluid-like regime,” said Levitov.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electrons, Electron Whirlpool, Electronics
Elon Musk and Twitter Brace for Legal Fight: All You Need to Know
Asteroids Appear Rough Due to Space Dust Hopping on Them, Suggests Research

Related Stories

First Electron Whirlpools Discovered by Researchers, Could Help Develop Low-Power Electronics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  3. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  3. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  4. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  5. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  6. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  8. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  9. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  10. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.