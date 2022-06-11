Technology News
loading

Earth’s Inner Core Not Just Rotates but Oscillates Too, Says New Study

It was earlier believed that the inner core, which is the hottest part of the Earth, rotates at a speed faster than the planet’s surface.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 June 2022 13:43 IST
Earth’s Inner Core Not Just Rotates but Oscillates Too, Says New Study

Photo Credit: Johnson Space Center/Reid Wiseman

Earth's inner core oscillates and has changed direction in past decades

Highlights
  • Scientists have concluded that the inner core of the Earth oscillates
  • Oscillation results in variations in the length of the day
  • Earth's inner core has changed direction in past decades

Contradicting a previously accepted theory, scientists have concluded that the inner core of the Earth oscillates and results in variations in the length of the day. With the Earth's structure divided into layers, the inner core is found at the centre followed by the outer core, lower mantle, upper mantle crust, and then atmosphere. It was earlier believed that the inner core, which is the hottest part of the Earth, rotates at a speed faster than the planet's surface. However, now scientists from the University of Southern California (USC) have noted that the inner core oscillates and has changed direction in past decades.

The findings were part of a new study published in Science Advances. “From our findings, we can see the Earth's surface shifts compared to its inner core, as people have asserted for 20 years,” said John E. Vidale, co-author of the study and Dean's Professor of Earth Sciences at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

Vidale added that the inner core of the Earth was found to have spun slower between 1969 and 1971. “We also note that the length of a day grew and shrank as would be predicted,” said Vidale. Highlighting the two observations, Vidale said the coincidence indicates that the inner core oscillates.

Vidale, along with researcher Wei Wang, has utilised seismic data from the Large Aperture Array (LASA) and observed that the inner core rotated slower than previously concluded. While a 1996 research predicted the speed to be 1 degree per year, the new study estimated it to be 0.1 degree per year.

Vidale developed a novel beamforming technique and used it to analyse the waves generated from Soviet underground nuclear bomb tests from 1971 to 1974. Wang adopted the same technique for studying waves generated from two atomic tests conducted beneath Amchitka Island.

Scientists further measured the compressional waves from the nuclear explosions and noted that the inner core had begun sub-rotating at speed of around a tenth of a degree per year. These findings also indicated the six-year oscillation through direct seismic observation for the first time. “The inner core is not fixed — it's moving under our feet, and it seems to go back and forth a couple of kilometres every six years,” added Vidale.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Earth, Inner Core
IPL Media Rights: Amazon Pulls Out of Bidding War, Viacom18 is Strongest Contender, Says BCCI
OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Surface Online, 120Hz Refresh Rate display, 4,800mAh Battery Tipped

Related Stories

Earth’s Inner Core Not Just Rotates but Oscillates Too, Says New Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  2. Paytm Starts Taking a Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  9. Ms. Marvel Review: Refreshing, Self-Assured, and a Thorough Delight
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Earth’s Inner Core Not Just Rotates but Oscillates Too, Says New Study
  2. OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Surface Online, 120Hz Refresh Rate display, 4,800mAh Battery Tipped
  3. IPL Media Rights: Amazon Pulls Out of Bidding War, Viacom18 is Strongest Contender, Says BCCI
  4. Apple Says to Allow More Payment Options for Dutch Dating App Developers
  5. Apple, Google's Mobile Browser Dominance to be Investigated, Says UK Watchdog CMA
  6. Meta Ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg Reportedly Being Investigated Over Use of Company Resources
  7. Telegram Premium Paid Subscription Plan to Launch in June, Says Founder Pavel Durov
  8. iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Panel Shipments Facing Delay, Says Analyst
  9. After PhonePe, Paytm Starts Taking Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  10. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.