Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations

Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations

Earlier theories on Earth's formation proposed that collisions of objects generated extreme heat left the planet in its current composition.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 July 2022 18:00 IST
Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations

Photo Credit: ETH Zurich

Isotopes of an element have same number of protons but different number of neutrons

Highlights
  • Planetesimals and chondrites are both small bodies of rock and metal
  • Mixture of many different planetesimals could lead to Earth's composition
  • Planetesimals in various areas around Sun can differ in composition

Digging deeper through laboratory experiments and computer simulations, researchers at the Eidgenossische Technische Hochschule (ETH) Zurich have proposed a new theory on the formation of the Earth. In their study, researchers developed models to demonstrate how planets formed in our solar system and shed light on their composition.

“The prevailing theory in astrophysics and cosmochemistry is that the Earth formed from chondritic asteroids. These are relatively small, simple blocks of rock and metal that formed early on in the solar system,” said Paolo Sossi, Professor of Experimental Planetology at ETH Zurich and lead author of the study published in Nature Astronomy.

Highlighting the lapses in the theory, Sossi said none of the mixtures of any chondrites can explain the exact composition of the Earth.

Some have earlier proposed that collisions of objects, which resulted in the formation of the Earth, generated extreme heat due to which lighter elements vapourised and left the planet in its current composition.

But, according to Sossi, these theories don't seem credible when one analyses the isotopic composition of our planet. The lead author underlined that isotopes of an element have the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons. Technically, isotopes with fewer neutrons are lighter and thus, should escape first. And, going by the heat vaporisation theory, there should be less number of light isotopes on Earth today, but this isn't the case.

To get a clearer picture, the researchers created dynamic models and simulated the formation of planets. Sossi said that small grains grew gradually by accumulating more and more material through gravitational pull and became kilometre-sized planetesimals.

Planetesimals and chondrites are both small bodies of rock and metal, but planetesimals have received more heat that helps differentiate between its metallic core and rocky mantle. In addition, the planetesimals that are formed in different areas around the [Sun](https://gadgets360.com/tags/sun) and at different times can differ in composition, Sossi elucidated.

Researchers ran simulations and collided thousands of planetesimals with each other in the early solar system. They observed that a mixture of several different planetesimals could lead to Earth's composition.

Now, researchers believe that they have a better model to explain the formation of the Earth and a reference to shed light on the formation of other rocky planets.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Earth, Solar System, Planets
Byju’s Struggles to Close $800 Million Funding Round, as Global Technology Rout Affects Valuations
Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 With 100 Speed Levels, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  2. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  3. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 With Voice Commands Launched in India: Details
  4. Chromecast With Google TV Launched in India: All Details
  5. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  6. Rugged Apple Watch Name Tipped, May Cost as Much as iPhone 13 Pro: Report
  7. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  9. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro With GPS Support Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reactions Now Let You Use Any Emoji, Feature Rolling Out Globally
  2. Unocoin Brings Telegram-Backed Toncoin for Purchase, Exchange in India
  3. Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations
  4. Twitter Shares Slide About 6 Percent as Elon Musk’s Suspended Deal Reaches Legal Tussle 
  5. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 With 100 Speed Levels, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: All Details
  6. Byju’s Struggles to Close $800 Million Funding Round, as Global Technology Rout Affects Valuations
  7. Red Magic 7S, Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Under-Display Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. LG Energy Solution Said to Supply Batteries For Mahindra’s First Electric SUV  
  9. The Boys Season 3 Will Crossover With Spin-off Series the Boys Presents: Varsity
  10. Ethereum Name Service Sees Retail Interest Hikes as Buyers Shell Out Hundreds of Dollars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.