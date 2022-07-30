Technology News
loading

Distant Dwarf Galaxy Formation Spotted by Research Team With Indian Scholar

The ultraviolet imaging telescope (UVIT) onboard India’s AstroSat was used for the study.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 July 2022 16:04 IST
Distant Dwarf Galaxy Formation Spotted by Research Team With Indian Scholar

Photo Credit: Ministry of Science & Technology

The galaxy has been spotted about 1.5 to 3.9 billion light years away from the Earth

Highlights
  • AstroSat is India's first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory
  • Tezpur University research scholar Anshuman Borgohain penned the article
  • Bruce Elmegreen of USA's IBM research division was also involved

A first-of-its-kind study has found new stars forming beyond the visible boundaries about 1.5 to 3.9 billion light years away from the Earth, according to an article by a research scholar of Tezpur University. Anshuman Borgohain, the research scholar was a member of the team of astronomers from India, the USA and France which conducted the study. He is the lead author of the article. "It is still unclear how dwarf galaxies of the past have evolved into the ones in the present day. Hence, capturing their assembly process over the cosmic ages is considered as one of the important links to complete the picture of galaxy formation and evolution," said the research article which was published in the multidisciplinary science journal 'Nature' this month.

Bruce Elmegreen, a principal research staff in USA's IBM research division who too was involved in the study, said that it has been a mystery how some small galaxies like these can have such active star formation.

The study was conceived using the ultraviolet imaging telescope (UVIT) onboard AstroSat, India's first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory, a release issued by Tezpur University said. The AstroSat/UVIT's imaging capabilities have opened up promising avenues in the field of extragalactic astronomy, it added.

Borgohain works under the joint supervision of Rupjyoti Gogoi of Tezpur University and Prof Kanak Saha of Pune-based Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics who are co-authors of the article.

The resolving power of the ultraviolet imaging telescope onboard AstroSat, India's first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory and UV deep field imaging techniques have been the key to spotting these very young, faint and large star-forming clumps, Saha said.

The current work is an inspiration for young researchers of the country as this utilizes data from India's indigenous satellite AstroSat, Gogoi said.

"The discovery of such unseen phenomena in these distant dwarf galaxies is just another piece of the puzzle and a glimpse of the unknown that new state-of-the-art observatories are starting to show and have to offer in near future,' the university vice-chancellor Vinod K Jain said.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AstroSat, Tezpur University
Redmi 10 2022 Spotted on Xiaomi India Website, Expected to Launch Soon

Related Stories

Distant Dwarf Galaxy Formation Spotted by Research Team With Indian Scholar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  4. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series Launched in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  8. Truke BTG Alpha True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Could Feature Hall Sensor, May Bring Back Support for Flip Covers
  2. Distant Dwarf Galaxy Formation Spotted by Research Team With Indian Scholar
  3. NASA Studies Formation of Ice Crystals in Atmosphere That Pose Danger to Aircrafts
  4. Redmi 10 2022 Spotted on Xiaomi India Website, Expected to Launch Soon
  5. Yahoo, Paypal Blocked in Indonesia Over Failure to Comply With License Rules
  6. US Says It Will Limit Size of Government Subsidy on Semiconductor Chips
  7. WhatsApp Requested to Delay Launch of Communities Feature in Brazil Till January
  8. Meta's Facebook May Face Suspension in Kenya as It Fails Another Hate Speech Detection Test
  9. Taiwan Confident of Its Position in Semiconductors Market Amid US’s New Chips Act
  10. Microsoft Accuses DSIRF of Creating Malicious Software, Firm Says Subzero Was for Official Use in EU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.