Technology News
loading

Rare Exoplanets Orbiting Pulsars Searched in the Largest Survey Conducted by Researchers

The research has concluded that exoplanets would revolve around their stars in a highly elliptical orbit.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 July 2022 14:30 IST
Rare Exoplanets Orbiting Pulsars Searched in the Largest Survey Conducted by Researchers

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt

The process of formation, survival of planets around pulsars is yet to be unravelled

Highlights
  • The exoplanet system was found to be orbiting pulsar called PSR B1257+12
  • Pulsars are densest stars in the universe born during supernova explosion
  • They emit beams of bright radio emissions from their magnetic poles

A survey of rapidly rotating neutron stars, known as pulsars, has revealed that the first exoplanet discovery was an extremely rare find. The first time that exoplanets were discovered was thirty years ago in the year 1992. The exoplanet system was found to be orbiting a pulsar called PSR B1257+12. Later, it was learned that the system has at least three planets having mass similar to that of planets in our solar system. In addition, more pulsars were found to be hosting such planets.

But, considering the violent conditions around a pulsar, it should not be common for such planets to form and survive around them. Pulsars are the densest stars in the universe that are born during supernova explosions at the end of a star's life. They emit beams of bright radio emissions from their magnetic poles which appear to be pulsating to us due to their rotation.

In the latest research, astronomers from the University of Manchester have conducted the largest search for pulsar orbiting exoplanets. The survey included more than 800 pulsars which were analysed over the last 50 years.

“Pulsars produce signals which sweep the Earth every time they rotate, similarly to a cosmic lighthouse. These signals can then be picked up by radio telescopes and turned into a lot of amazing science,” said Iuliana Nițu, a PhD student at the University of Manchester, who will present the paper at the National Astronomy Meeting (NAM 2022) on July 12.

The researchers have tried to detect signals indicating the presence of planetary companions that had around 100 times more mass than Earth with orbital time periods between 20 days and 17 years. The astronomer managed to make 10 potential detections where a system called PSR J2007+3120 was expected to host planets. They were a few times bigger than Earth in terms of mass and had an orbital period of 1.9 and nearly 3.6 years.

The result of the research has shown that these exoplanets would revolve around their stars in a highly elliptical orbit. According to Nitu, the process of formation and survival of planets around pulsars is still yet to be unravelled. “Finding out how common these are, and what they look like is a crucial step towards this,” she added.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Exoplant, Pulsars, stars, universe, earth
Thor: Love and Thunder Collects Impressive $302 Million Globally During Opening Weekend
Tecno Camon 19 Series, Camon 19 Neo India Launch Date Set for July 12; Specifications Teased
Rare Exoplanets Orbiting Pulsars Searched in the Largest Survey Conducted by Researchers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  2. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  3. Rugged Apple Watch Name Tipped, May Cost as Much as iPhone 13 Pro: Report
  4. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  6. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  7. OnePlus 10T Said to Sport Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Details, Samples Officially Teased, Renders Leaked
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X40i Launch Set for July 13, Leaked Promo Video Tips Rear Camera Design, Hole-Punch Display
  2. Veetla Vishesham OTT Release Date: RJ Balaji’s Remake of Badhaai Ho to Release July 15 on Zee5
  3. WhatsApp Reactions Now Let You Use Any Emoji, Feature Rolling Out Globally
  4. Unocoin Brings Telegram-Backed Toncoin for Purchase, Exchange in India
  5. Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations
  6. Twitter Shares Slide About 6 Percent as Elon Musk’s Suspended Deal Reaches Legal Tussle 
  7. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 With 100 Speed Levels, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: All Details
  8. Byju’s Struggles to Close $800 Million Funding Round, as Global Technology Rout Affects Valuations
  9. Red Magic 7S, Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Under-Display Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. LG Energy Solution Said to Supply Batteries For Mahindra’s First Electric SUV  
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.