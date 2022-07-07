Detroit airport in the United States recently added a futuristic information board that shows travellers personalised information about their flight. The “Parallel Reality” board, currently in its beta stage, has been developed by Misapplied Sciences in collaboration with Delta Airlines.

As per a release by the airline, the screen caters to up to 100 people and has the ability to offer each person a unique and personalised experienced, even when they stand next to dozens of other viewers.

On the screen, passengers can see their gate number, departure time, and even which direction to walk and how long it will take to get there. However, they would only be able to experience the mind-bending technology if they opt in to view the screen at the “Parallel Reality Experience” kiosk.

“The PARALLEL REALITY experience means customers will no longer have to search for flight and gate information,” said Ranjan Goswami, a senior vice president at Delta Airlines' Atlanta headquarters.

As noted by TechCrunch, the Parallel Reality displays work because every pixel in the display can simultaneously project millions of light rays in different directions. As travellers scan their boarding passes and opt-in for the experience, the system's sensors track them and show them the right information for their eyes. The new display is six and a half feet tall and 21 and a half feet wide.

Speaking to the outlet, Misapplied CEO Albert Ng explained, “The point of Parallel Reality is that you can create an entire venue that is customized just for you.”

Notably, people who skip the Parallel Reality screen will just see a nondescript board. Their personal information will not be displayed, nor will they be able to see anyone else's. Right now, the screen is only available at Detroit's airport.