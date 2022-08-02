Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Researchers Measure Dark Matter From the Farthest Reaches of the Universe as Seen 12 Billion Years Ago

Researchers Measure Dark Matter From the Farthest Reaches of the Universe as Seen 12 Billion Years Ago

Researchers used microwaves emitted from the Big Bang to locate galaxies located in the farthest reaches of the universe.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 August 2022 16:33 IST
Researchers Measure Dark Matter From the Farthest Reaches of the Universe as Seen 12 Billion Years Ago

Photo Credit: Reiko Matsushita

Radiation residue from the Big Bang which was distorted by dark matter 12 billion years ago

Highlights
  • Galaxies located in the farthest reaches of the universe are quite faint
  • Researchers located them using microwaves from the Big Bang
  • They measured the distortion caused by dark matter around lens galaxies

Using a novel technique, scientists from the Nagoya University of Japan have observed dark matter from the farthest reaches of the universe. They revealed the nature of dark matter around galaxies as seen 12 billion years ago. Due to the finite speed of light, when scientists observe distant galaxies, they see them the way they were billions of years in the past. Consider an even more distant source galaxy than the target galaxy being studied for its dark matter. The gravitational pull of the foreground galaxy, including its dark matter, warps the space and time around it, as predicted by Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity.

The apparent shape of the galaxy is altered as the light from the source galaxy bends as it passes through this spacetime distortion. The distortion that results increases with the amount of dark matter. Because of the distortion, scientists can calculate the amount of dark matter in the area surrounding the foreground galaxy (also known as the “lens” galaxy).

However, galaxies located in the farthest reaches of the universe are quite faint and thus hard to detect. To get over this, scientists, in the new study, utilised microwaves released from the Big Bang.

The team first used data from the observations of the Subaru Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey and identified and 1.5 million lens galaxies selected to be seen 12 billion years ago. They then used microwaves from the cosmic microwave background (CMB), which is the radiation left as the result of the Big Bang. Using this microwave, the team proceeded to measure the distortion caused by dark matter around lens galaxies.

“Look at dark matter around distant galaxies? It was a crazy idea. No one realized we could do this. But after I gave a talk about a large distant galaxy sample, Hironao came to me and said it may be possible to look at dark matter around these galaxies with the CMB,” said professor Masami Ouchi of the University of Tokyo. Ouchi is also one of the authors of the study published in Physical Review Letters.

Yuichi Harikane, an assistant professor at the Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, claims that while most researchers use source galaxies to identify dark matter, they employed the more distant CMB instead. For the first time, he said that they were measuring dark matter from nearly the very beginning of the cosmos.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dark Matter, Galaxies, Big Bang
Moto G32 to Launch in India on August 9, Will Be Available via Flipkart: All Details
Taking Action Against Dubious Digital Loan Apps, Indians Who Help Set Them Up, Finance Minister Says

Related Stories

Researchers Measure Dark Matter From the Farthest Reaches of the Universe as Seen 12 Billion Years Ago
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  2. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  3. Lightyear Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  4. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  5. How to Delete All Offline Videos at Once From the YouTube App
  6. Aarogya Setu Compulsory for Airline Passengers as Flights Resume Next Week
  7. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  8. Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Said to Hit Web Browsers by End of May
  9. FB Messenger Will Only Let You Forward Messages to Five People at a Time
  10. Google Photos Won’t Offer Free Unlimited Storage Starting June 1, 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Colourful Cartwheel Galaxy: Details
  2. Robinhood's Crypto Arm Fined $30 Million by New York State Department of Financial Services
  3. ED Probing WazirX in 2 Cases, Transactions With Binance 'Cloaked in Mystery', Says MoS Finance
  4. Taiwan Website Attacks Likely Caused by Chinese 'Hacktivists', Researchers Say
  5. Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi Issued Notices for Tax Evasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Tipped to Launch With 10W Fast Charger, Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Unity Said to Spin Off China Unit in Bid to Fuel Expansion in Largest Games Market
  8. Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android Released in India, Several Other Countries: Details
  9. Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan Becomes World’s Most Tracked Flight, Website Claims
  10. Uber Drivers, Delivery Agents Grow to 5 Million; Turns Cash Flow Positive for First Time in Bumper Quarter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.