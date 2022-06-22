Technology News
DDA Approves Proposal to Set Up Eco Park for E-Waste Management in Narela

The purpose of setting up an eco park is proper management of e-waste in Delhi through formal recycling, said DDA.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 22 June 2022 04:57 IST
All waste electronic and electrical equipment will be collected, stored, dismantled, recycled

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved a proposal to change land use of a plot in Narela for setting up a 'first-of-its-kind' park in the city for management of electronic waste, officials said.  

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. 

The purpose of setting up e-waste management (eco park) is management of e-waste in Delhi through formal recycling, ensuring that all waste electronic and electrical equipment (WEEE) is collected, stored, dismantled and recycled in an environmentally sound manner, the DDA said in a statement. 

For proper management of e-waste, the Authority has given final approval for change of land use for a land measuring 8.50 hectares (or 21 acres) from 'Residential-RD' to 'Utility-U4' for setting up the facility at Village Holambi Kalan, Zone P-I at Narela Sub-city, Delhi, it said. 

The activities in the park will target small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) clusters involved in e-waste recycling. This will be first-of-its-kind facility in Delhi, the DDA said.

In another effort to save parks in the city, the Delhi government's forest department recently issued an order restraining any construction activity at a portion of DDA's ambitious Bharat Vandana Park project here, saying "illegal cutting of trees" has been reported.

Spread over 220 acres of land in Dwarka sub-city, the park will be a major tourist attraction as it will have replicas of important monuments from different states, an eco-forest zone and lakes.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on June 11 had visited the site of the upcoming park, and directed officials to ensure the "highest standards" of construction in the project.

 

