Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Cyborg Cockroaches Powered by Solar Cells Could Help First Responders in Disaster Areas: Details

Cyborg Cockroaches Powered by Solar Cells Could Help First Responders in Disaster Areas: Details

Remote controlled swarms of cyborg cockroaches could soon help locate survivors of earthquakes trapped under vast amounts of rubble.

By Reuters |  Updated: 22 September 2022 11:11 IST
Cyborg Cockroaches Powered by Solar Cells Could Help First Responders in Disaster Areas: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Kakei said he constructed the cyborg backpack with JPY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 2,700) worth of parts

Highlights
  • Kenjiro Fukuda and his team at Riken developed a flexible solar cell film
  • The film allows the roach to move freely
  • The cell film can fit on the insect's abdomen

If an earthquake strikes in the not too distant future and survivors are trapped under tonnes of rubble, the first responders to locate them could be swarms of cyborg cockroaches.

That's a potential application of a recent breakthrough by Japanese researchers who demonstrated the ability to mount "backpacks" of solar cells and electronics on the bugs and control their motion by remote control.

Kenjiro Fukuda and his team at the Thin-Film Device Laboratory at Japanese research giant Riken developed a flexible solar cell film that's 4 microns thick, about 1/25 the width of a human hair, and can fit on the insect's abdomen.

The film allows the roach to move freely while the solar cell generates enough power to process and send directional signals into sensory organs on the bug's hindquarters.

The work builds upon previous insect-control experiments at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and could one day result in cyborg insects that can enter hazardous areas much more efficiently than robots.

"The batteries inside small robots run out quickly, so the time for exploration becomes shorter," Fukuda said. "A key benefit (of a cyborg insect) is that when it comes to an insect's movements, the insect is causing itself to move, so the electricity required is nowhere near as much."

Fukuda and his team chose Madagascar hissing cockroaches for the experiments because they are big enough to carry the equipment and have no wings that would get in the way. Even when the backpack and film are glued to their backs, the bugs can traverse small obstacles or right themselves when flipped over.

The research still has a long way to go. In a recent demonstration, Riken researcher Yujiro Kakei used a specialized computer and wireless Bluetooth signal to tell the cyborg roach to turn left, causing it to scramble in that general direction. But when given the "right" signal, the bug turned in circles.

The next challenge is miniaturising the components so that the insects can move more easily and to allow for mounting of sensors and even cameras. Kakei said he constructed the cyborg backpack with JPY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 2,700) worth of parts purchased at Tokyo's famed Akihabara electronics district.

The backpack and film can be removed, allowing the roaches to go back to life in the lab's terrarium. The insects mature in four months and have been known to live up to five years in captivity.

Beyond disaster rescue bugs, Fukuda sees broad applications for the solar cell film, composed of microscopic layers of plastic, silver, and gold. The film could be built into clothing or skin patches for use in monitoring vital signs.

On a sunny day, a parasol covered with the material could generate enough electricity to charge a mobile phone, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyborg cockroaches, Kenjiro Fukuda, Riken
Meta Ordered to Pay Voxer $174.5 Million Over Violation of Live Streaming Patents: All Details
Tecno Pova Neo 5G With 18W Fast Charging to Debut in India on September 23: All Details
Cyborg Cockroaches Powered by Solar Cells Could Help First Responders in Disaster Areas: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  3. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Pre-Orders Start on October 6
  7. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia CEO Says US Export Restrictions on Top Data Centre Chips Leave 'Large Space' for China Sales
  2. NFT, Blockchain Gaming Searches Driving Crypto Adoption in Asia, India Leads: Chainalysis
  3. NASA Artemis I SLS Rocket Passes Fueling Test Ahead of Planned September 27 Launch Date: Details
  4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Pre-Order Starts in India: Details
  5. Twitter Discloses, Fixes Bug That Prevented Account Logouts on All Devices After a Password Reset: Details
  6. Tecno Pova Neo 5G With 18W Fast Charging to Debut in India on September 23: All Details
  7. Cyborg Cockroaches Powered by Solar Cells Could Help First Responders in Disaster Areas: Details
  8. Meta Ordered to Pay Voxer $174.5 Million Over Violation of Live Streaming Patents: All Details
  9. FIFA 23: Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond Have Officially Joined EA’s New Football Game
  10. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.