Technology News
loading

Cosmic Dawn of Our Universe Ended 1.1 Billion Years After Big Bang, New Study Reveals

Scientists and researchers have been able to determine when the cosmic dawn began, but its end has remained to be debatable

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 June 2022 18:35 IST
Cosmic Dawn of Our Universe Ended 1.1 Billion Years After Big Bang, New Study Reveals

Photo Credit: Carnegie Institution for Science/MPIA

Cosmic dawn ended a lot later than the astronomers had thought

Highlights
  • Astronomers made use of light from distant objects, quasars
  • Astronomers have analysed light from a total of 67 quasars
  • Universe remained covered under Hydrogen for millions of years

Analyzing light from some distant objects in space, a team of astronomers have presented a clearer picture of one of the key events in the formation of our universe. It turned out that the cosmic dawn ended a lot later than the astronomers had thought. After the Big Bang explosion set the stage for the formation of the universe, it remained covered under Hydrogen for millions of years. This hydrogen then gradually began to disappear as light from newly formed stars and galaxies ionized and tore it apart. This period is described by astronomers as the cosmic dawn.

Scientists and researchers have been able to determine when the cosmic dawn began, but its end has remained to be debatable. To shed light on the mystery, a team of astronomers from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, Germany, made use of light from distant objects and concluded that the cosmic dawn ended far later than was believed so far.

Studies that were conducted more than 50 years ago used the way a light from quasars was absorbed by interceding gas floating in the nearby intergalactic medium. Spotting a series of quasars, into a distance in the sky, shows the neutral hydrogen gas ionising due to the light.

The idea may be clear to the astronomers, but it has been difficult for them to determine the timeline using just a handful of quasars. While the light gets distorted by the expansion of the universe, it also passes through the pockets of hydrogen formed after the cosmic dawn.

Expanding the research, astronomers have analysed light from a total of 67 quasars in the new research published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. They aimed at understanding the impact of fresh hydrogen pockets to identify more distant bursts of ionization.

According to the researcher's data, the last remnants of the original hydrogen got ionized 1.1 billion years after the Big Bang.

“Until a few years ago, the prevailing wisdom was that reionization completed almost 200 million years earlier,” said astronomer Frederick Davies from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy. Davies added that the latest evidence suggested that the cosmic dawn ended during a cosmic epoch that can be observed using current generation observation facilities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cosmic Dawn, Universe
Metaverse Multiplex: Airtel Launches 20-Screen Platform in Virtual World Named ‘Partynite’
SpaceX Gets US FAA Approval on Starship Spacecraft, Super Heavy Rocket Program
Cosmic Dawn of Our Universe Ended 1.1 Billion Years After Big Bang, New Study Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  2. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  3. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  4. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  5. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Made in India: Company Executive
  7. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India 
  9. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover Human Brain Is More Hotter Than Previously Thought
  2. Apple Watch to Help Rune Labs Monitor Parkinson’s Patients, US FDA Gives Clearance
  3. Cosmic Dawn of Our Universe Ended 1.1 Billion Years After Big Bang, New Study Reveals
  4. Mozilla Firefox Rolling Out Cross-Site Tracking Protection By Default for All Users
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Transfer Data From Android to iPhone: How to Do the Migration
  6. Artificial Materials Can Be Made Transparent or Completely Invisible Using Revolutionary Technology
  7. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) Visits 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 40W Fast Charging
  8. Samsung Offers $50 Screen Repair Discount for Select Models in US Till June 27, Conditions Applied
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Measures for Child Safety, Allows Parents to Set Screen Time on Platform
  10. Google Disagrees With Engineer Who Claimed LaMDA AI Chatbot Had Become Sentient, Sent Him on Leave
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.