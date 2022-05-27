Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details

Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details

Named the Tau Herculids, this minor shower is set to fall from the shattered SW3 comet beginning May 30.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 May 2022 17:43 IST
Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay / Dumitru

The comet orbits the Sun every 5.4 years and has made several close flybys to the Earth

Meteor showers are one of the universe's most dazzling events that we can see in the night sky without needing equipments like telescopes or binoculars. A meteor is a space rock that enters the atmosphere of our planet. When this rock closes in on Earth, the resistance —or drag — of the air makes it extremely hot and it throws out the light. The bright streak, however, is not actually the rock, rather it is the glowing hot air around it. The Earth regularly plows through dust and debris left behind by comets and asteroids as it orbits the Sun. That debris gives birth to meteor showers.

Most meteor showers are predictable and occur when our planet traverses a particular region filled with debris. Skygazers have an opportunity to see a new meteor shower, which will likely take place in the coming week. Named the Tau Herculids, this minor shower is set to fall from the shattered SW3 comet beginning May 30. The “shooting stars” event is set to peak on May 31. It will be seen across the US and parts of Canada.

Some reports have described it as “the most powerful meteor storm in generations”, but astronomers are more cautious about calling it that. Comet SW3 (73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3) was first spotted in 1930. And in 1995, it unexpectedly brightened and fragmented, releasing huge amounts of dust, gas, and debris. The comet orbits the Sun every 5.4 years and has made several close flybys to the Earth but was not visible most of these times. Over the years, this comet has further fragmented.

Next week, the Earth will cross SW3's orbit and a detailed analysis of the path suggests its debris has been spreading out along the comet's orbit. The pieces of debris are so small for us to see that we can't say whether they have spread far enough to encounter Earth until we run into them, a report said.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has assured us that the comet itself will not be anywhere near the Earth but debris from the 1995 event may light up our skies with meteors.

Whatever happens, astronomers are watching keenly for this event to occur to develop their understanding of comets and how they fragment.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meteor shower, May 30 Meteor shower, comet SW3, Tau Herculids
Mars Rover Mission Suspended Because of Ukraine War – Here’s What We’re Hoping for Next
Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report

Related Stories

Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  2. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  3. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  4. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  6. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
  7. Stranger Things 4 Episode 1 Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting
  8. Realme Pad X Could Soon Be Launched in India, Teases Madhav Sheth
  9. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Kuo
  10. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details
  2. Google Is Rolling Out Android 13 Beta 2.1 Patch for Pixel Devices, Makes Several Improvements
  3. BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offering 60 Days of Additional Validity
  4. Ola Electric in Talks With Several Indian States to Set Up Cell, EV Factories
  5. YouTube Music Testing New Filter Options for Up Next in Radio Playlists: Report
  6. Google Reportedly Developing a Snore, Cough Detection Feature for Pixel, Android
  7. China's Huobi Acquires Latin American Exchange Bitex to Expand Footprint
  8. Ex-Binance Officials Open $100 Million Fund Pool to Drive Metaverse, Crypto Adoption
  9. Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape
  10. Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.