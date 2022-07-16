Technology News
loading

Comet K2 Makes Closest Approach to Earth, but the Celestial Show Is Not Over Yet

In its closest approach to Earth, which took place on July 14, the comet C/2017 K2 was about 270 million kilometres away.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 July 2022 18:24 IST
Comet K2 Makes Closest Approach to Earth, but the Celestial Show Is Not Over Yet

Comet C/2017 K2 or K2 was first spotted by the PanSTARRS in 2017

Highlights
  • It is expected that the comet is now on its journey towards the Sun
  • K2 will get closest to the star or the perihelion point in December
  • It is not clear how the Sun's heat will affect the comet

The comet C/2017 K2 has offered a spectacular celestial show for stargazers and astronomers as it hurtled past Earth this week. In its closest approach to our planet, which was on July 14, the comet was about 270 million kilometres away. Now, while the comet may have crossed its closest point to Earth, the celestial show is not over yet. It is expected that the comet is now on its journey towards the Sun and may appear brighter when it gets closer to the star in December this year.

The comet named C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS) or K2, was first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in 2017 when it was in the outer reaches of the solar system. When the comet went past Earth this week, it could be seen through large amateur telescopes, as revealed by EarthSky. However, considering its distance from us, it did not offer a bright show despite its massive size.

But, as per another report, it is expected that we may still have a chance to catch a brighter glimpse of the comet later this year. The K2 comet is headed towards the Sun and will get closest to the star or the perihelion point in December. As it will near the Sun, the comet is likely to get heated up and become more brilliant. This might bring the comet in the range of even the average binoculars which you can use to observe it.

The perihelion is slated to happen on December 19 but there is still uncertainty if it will react the way as it is expected. It is not clear how the Sun's heat will affect the comet and if it will even make it to the point. So far, the comet has been observed to grow brighter as it moves toward the inner solar system.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comet K2, Solar System, Earth, Sun, Comet
Masaba Masaba Season 2 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Duo Struggle to Balance Hustle, Heart
Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC
Comet K2 Makes Closest Approach to Earth, but the Celestial Show Is Not Over Yet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  5. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  7. Airtel Announces Successful Trial of 5G Private Network at BOSCH Facility
  8. OnePlus Patent Filing, Drawings Hint at Rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra: Report
  9. Xiaomi Smart Speaker With IR Control, LED Digital Clock Launched in India
  10. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Latest Melanoma Brain Metastasis Study Could Lead to New Therapies, Unearth Cause Behind Tumour in Brain
  2. Comet K2 Makes Closest Approach to Earth, but the Celestial Show Is Not Over Yet
  3. Tecno Spark 9 With 11GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 18
  4. Life-Like Self-Organising Laser Can Mimics Living Materials, Reconfigures in Changing Conditions
  5. NASA, SpaceX Send Climate Research Experiments to ISS Aboard Resupply Mission
  6. Amazon Pauses Construction of 6 Offices to Make It Suitable for Hybrid Work
  7. Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC
  8. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Duo Struggle to Balance Hustle, Heart
  9. Sendit, Yolo, NGL: Anonymous Social Apps Are Taking Over Once More, but They Aren’t Without Risks
  10. Tidal Event Analysis Suggests Black Hole Ripped Apart Star, Sent Its Material Out in Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.