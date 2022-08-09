Technology News
loading

Climate Change May Increase Mortality Rate by Six Times, Claims New Study

The study suggests ambient heat during the night may interrupt the normal physiology of sleep, which can lead to immune system damage.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 August 2022 17:17 IST
Climate Change May Increase Mortality Rate by Six Times, Claims New Study

The researchers estimated the mortality due to excess heat in 28 cities in China, South Korea

Highlights
  • Less sleep can then lead to immune system damage
  • Average intensity of hot night events will nearly double by 2090
  • Warming from climate change could have a troubling impact

Climate change may increase the mortality rate due to excessive heat six times by the end of the century, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal.

Researchers from the University of North Carolina, US noted that ambient heat during the night may interrupt the normal physiology of sleep.

Less sleep can then lead to immune system damage and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, chronic illnesses, inflammation and mental health conditions, they said.

The study found that the average intensity of hot night events will nearly double by 2090, from 20.4 degrees Celsius to 39.7 degrees Celsius across 28 cities from east Asia, increasing the burden of disease due to excessive heat that disrupts normal sleep.

The findings show that the burden of mortality could be significantly higher than estimated by average daily temperature increase.

The results suggest that warming from climate change could have a troubling impact, even under restrictions from the Paris Climate Agreement that aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

"The risks of increasing temperature at night were frequently neglected," said study co-author Yuqiang Zhang, a climate scientist at the University of North Carolina.

"However, in our study, we found that the occurrences of hot night excess (HNE) are projected to occur more rapidly than the daily mean temperature changes," Zhang said.

The study shows that the frequency and mean intensity of hot nights would increase more than 30 per cent and 60 per cent by the 2100s, respectively, compared with less than 20 percent increase for the daily mean temperature.

The researchers estimated the mortality due to excess heat in 28 cities in China, South Korea, and Japan between 1980 and 2015 and applied it to two climate change modelling scenarios that aligned with carbon-reduction scenarios adapted by the respective national governments.

The team was able to estimate that between 2016 and 2100, the risk of death from excessively hot nights would increase nearly by six-fold. This prediction is much higher than the mortality risk from daily average warming suggested by climate change models.

"From our study, we highlight that in assessing the disease burden due to non-optimum temperature, governments and local policymakers should consider the extra health impacts of the disproportional intra-day temperature variations," said Haidong Kan, a professor at Fudan University in China.

"A more complete health risk assessment of future climate change can help policymakers for better resource allocation and priority setting," said Kan, the corresponding author of the study.

The researchers also found that regional differences in temperature accounted for many of the variances in nighttime temperature, and areas with the lowest average temperature were projected to have the largest warming potential.

"To combat the health risk raised by the temperature increases from climate change, we should design efficient ways to help people adapt," said Zhang.

"Locally, heat during the night should be taken into account when designing the future heatwave warning system, especially for vulnerable populations and low-income communities who may not be able to afford the additional expense of air conditioning," the scientist said.

The researchers said stronger mitigation strategies, including global collaborations, should be considered to reduce future impacts of warming.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Climate change
Fresh Solar Storm Spotted Heading Towards Earth, May Impact GPS Devices: Report

Related Stories

Climate Change May Increase Mortality Rate by Six Times, Claims New Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Get Price Cuts in India
  3. WhatsApp Extends ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature for Over 2 Days
  4. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
  6. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  7. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  9. Netflix Unveils Three Indian Documentaries for 2022
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel to Launch 5G Services This Month, Cover Every Town by 2024: CEO Gopal Vittal
  2. 85 Per Cent Of Children In India Have Experienced Cyberbullying: Survey
  3. Vivo Y35 4G Visit BIS Certifications Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  4. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11: All Details
  5. ColorOS 13 Will Be Unveiled Globally on August 18: All You Need to Know
  6. Climate Change May Increase Mortality Rate by Six Times, Claims New Study
  7. The Franchise: HBO Superhero Satire in the Works, Veep Creator Armando Ianucci to Direct
  8. Fresh Solar Storm Spotted Heading Towards Earth, May Impact GPS Devices: Report
  9. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Cost Around $2,500, Use LG OLEDoS Displays: Reports
  10. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Prices in India Slashed By Rs. 1,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.