Technology News
loading

People Are More Pessimistic of Future Climate Action After COVID-19, Study Finds

The study found that COVID-19 had a considerable impact on society's attitude towards climate change and actions being taken to counter it.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 June 2022 15:28 IST
People Are More Pessimistic of Future Climate Action After COVID-19, Study Finds

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @maximeutopix

The optimistic responses to the study constituted only 15 percent of the total respondents

Highlights
  • A study found Spanish respondents highly pessimistic about climate action
  • The conclusions were based on responses obtained from an online survey
  • The survey recorded two extremes of responses from the Spanish community

A study carried out by researchers at the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autonoma of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) reveals the temperament of the Spanish population regarding future climate actions taken up by the government and individuals. The study found that the COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on society's attitude towards climate change and actions being taken to counter it. According to the study, most of the Spanish population is pessimistic about the future climate actions after the pandemic. The conclusions were based on responses obtained from an online survey.

The team of ICTA-UAB researchers was led by economist Jeroen van den Bergh. The team analysed the responses obtained from the online survey with the help of computational linguistics methods.

The results were published in the journal PLoS ONE.

The responses show two extremes of responses from the Spanish community. There are optimistic voices that think that people's behaviour towards the environment will see a favourable turn after the pandemic. However, these voices are often overruled by the critical opinions that suggest environmental concerns have taken a backseat after the pandemic.

According to these critics, economic recovery programmes, rather than environment-related strategies, are receiving more attention from governments these days.

The pessimistic voices are more in number, stated a report in EurekAlert. Their reasons often refer to budgetary constraints due to COVID-19 and the simultaneous economic and health crises that have turned people's attention away from the problems related to the climate crisis. During the pandemic, we have also witnessed an increase in waste due to the use of disposable protective items like masks and gloves, which further justifies the notion of the critics.

The optimistic responses constitute only 15 percent of the total responses. Their opinion is based on two reasons. These people consider that the pandemic brought to us a much-needed wake-up call. According to them, COVID-19 also served as a point where people turned towards more thoughtful consumption habits and telework. However, 8.2 percent of people believed there was no connection between COVID-19 and climate change.

Ivan Savin, ICTA-UAB researcher and lead author of the study, said, “We found that expectations of future climate actions by the government and the people tend to strongly correlate. Also, those most optimistic about future climate action tend to be younger, male, better educated, with a stronger perception of climate change as a serious threat and a more positive experience with COVID-19 confinement.”

People's understanding of the correlation between COVID-19 and climate change could help policymakers to formulate ambitious climate policy measures.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Climate Change, Global Warming, Coronavirus, Covid 19, Pandemic, Climate Action
WhatsApp for iPhone May Get Ability to React to Messages With Any Emoji in the Future
Vodafone Idea to Consider Raising Funds Worth Rs. 500 Crore at Wednesday Board Meeting

Related Stories

People Are More Pessimistic of Future Climate Action After COVID-19, Study Finds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  5. Apple’s iOS 16 to Let Users Bypass CAPTCHA Verification: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
#Latest Stories
  1. Telecom Industry, Wi-Fi Providers Should Collaborate for Biz Models, Says TRAI Chief
  2. DoT Launches Scheme for Design-Led Manufacturers, Extends PLI Scheme Duration for 5G Ecosystem
  3. Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
  4. Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World
  5. Facebook Owner Meta Loses Appeal in Russian Court Over 'Extremist Activity' Tag: Report
  6. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Tipped After Official Teaser of a New Accessory; Alleged Renders Leaked
  7. Apple Could Launch Second Generation AirTag Model Soon as Shipments Expected to Grow: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  9. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
  10. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.