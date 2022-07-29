Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • China's Long March 5B Debris Is Headed Towards Earth, Likely to Enter Atmosphere Next Week

China's Long March 5B Debris Is Headed Towards Earth, Likely to Enter Atmosphere Next Week

The debris is a part of Long March 5B rocket that took off from China's Hainan Island on July 24.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 July 2022 13:23 IST
China's Long March 5B Debris Is Headed Towards Earth, Likely to Enter Atmosphere Next Week

Photo Credit: Aerospace Corporation

There are chances of the object not completely burning up in the atmosphere

Highlights
  • The remnants of the rocket are less likely to cause any damage to Earth
  • The rocket was successfully docked with China's Tiangong Space Station
  • Some parts of the humongous object are expected to survive the fall

A massive metal object could be hurtling towards our planet Earth these days, possibly entering the atmosphere next week. The object, in question, is a part of a Chinese rocket booster, which is headed towards Earth. The debris measures 53.6 metres in length and has a weight of 23 metric tonnes. The rocket, of which the object was a part, is a 23-ton Long March 5B rocket that took off from Hainan Island on July 24. It carried the Wentian laboratory module to space, which was successfully docked with China's Tiangong Space Station, according to The Aerospace Corporation.

However, now that the rocket has done its job, it is heading back to us in an uncontrollable descent. While such debris gets burned up completely in Earth's atmosphere posing no risk to life here, some parts of the humongous object are expected to survive the fall and make an impact on our planet.

The remnants of the rocket are less likely to cause any damage in case they hit Earth. What is concerning is the fact that the site of the object's landing is yet to be ascertained. Researchers around the globe are on their toes and are working to track the debris. According to the Aerospace Corporation, which is tracking the booster's reentry, the rocket body may enter the Earth's atmosphere on July 31.

“Due to the uncontrolled nature of its descent, there is a non-zero probability of the surviving debris landing in a populated area — over 88 percent of the world's population lives under the reentry's potential debris footprint,” a press release by the Aerospace Corporation read.

The company has cautioned that there are chances of the object not completely burning up in the atmosphere, considering the size. “A reentry of this size will not burn up in the Earth's atmosphere, and the general rule of thumb is that 20 – 40 percent of the mass of a large object will reach the ground, though it depends on the design of the object,” the statement further read.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rocket, Space, Space Debris, China, Long March 5B, Debris, Earth
Facebook Shuts Funding for US News Partnerships Program Amid Economic Downturn, Changing User Behaviour
Twitter Reports Huge Spike in Governments' Requests to Remove Content, Snoop Users' Details

Related Stories

China's Long March 5B Debris Is Headed Towards Earth, Likely to Enter Atmosphere Next Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams 
  2. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  3. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  4. Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display Launched: All Details
  5. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  8. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  9. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships
  2. Vivo Y02s Live Images Leaked; Offers Glimpse at Colour Options, Design: Report
  3. Vivo V25 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB RAM
  4. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams, to Report in Office Once Every Quarter 
  5. Celsius Users Under Phishing Risks as Already Troubled Firm Now Faces Data Breach Scandal
  6. Sony Sees Profit Rise on Music, Films; Says People Playing Less Games as COVID-19 Restrictions Decrease
  7. Backbone One PlayStation Edition Controller for iPhone Launched, Sony Adds 1440p Support to PS5
  8. OnePlus Ace Pro Teased to Feature 150W Fast Charging, Live Images Surface Online
  9. UK Law Commission Proposes Changes to Accommodate Crypto Into Property Laws
  10. Tomb Raider Film Rights Go Up for Auction Following MGM Exit: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.