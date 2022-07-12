A group of scientists in China have claimed to have developed “mind-reading” artificial intelligence systems that could measure the loyalty of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members. Researchers at China's Comprehensive National Science Center in Hefei said that the software could measure party members' reactions to “thought and political education” by analysing facial expressions and brain waves.

According to Voice of America (VoA), the researchers said that the results can be used to “further solidify their confidence and determination to be grateful to the party, listen to the party, and follow the party”.

They claimed that the latest technology also made it possible to “ascertain the levels of concentration, recognition and mastery of ideological and political education so as to better understand its effectiveness”. The Chinese scientists reportedly tested the equipment by reading the brain waves and by conducting facial scans of party members as they read articles about the CCP - measures that were then converted to a “loyalty score”.

Meanwhile, this so-called mind-reading technology isn't the only digital control China has implemented. According to the Independent, the scientists in the nation had developed a device that could detect when a man is watching pornography by “reading his mind”. The prototype device would reportedly assist Chinese internet censors by detecting the brainwaves triggered by lewd content.

Previously, it was also reported that China had been testing facial recognition and Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera systems on Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region in order to detect their emotions. The Chinese officials reportedly installed these systems in police stations in the region. They worked similar to lie detectors but with far more advanced technology, a software engineer had claimed.