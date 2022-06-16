Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Chinese Astronomers Report Signals Detected From Life Beyond Earth, Delete Their Claims Later

Chinese Astronomers Report Signals Detected From Life Beyond Earth, Delete Their Claims Later

The Sky Eye telescope was employed to look for radio signals in deep space and spot signs of extraterrestrial life in 2019.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 June 2022 17:24 IST
Chinese Astronomers Report Signals Detected From Life Beyond Earth, Delete Their Claims Later

Photo Credit: Twitter / CGTN

The signals were picked up by China's giant Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST)

Fuelling speculation over life beyond Earth, astronomers in China claimed to have detected signals from extraterrestrial civilisations. The signals were picked up by China's giant Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) measuring five hundred metres. It is also known as Sky Eye; and is the largest radio telescope in the world. Astronomers, from the Beijing Normal University, have made the claims of discovering “several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the Earth.”

As previously reported, the claims were made in Science and Technology Daily, which is the official newspaper of China's Ministry of Science and Technology, on June 14. However, the report was soon deleted from the website.

The Sky Eye telescope was employed to look for radio signals in deep space and spot signs of extraterrestrial life in 2019. A year later, researchers analysed the data and said they detected two suspicious narrow-band signals. Another similar signal was spotted in 2022 during a targeted survey of exoplanets.

This kind of narrow-band radio signals are used by human satellites and aircraft and spotting them in deep space could mean that they originated from some alien technology. Zhang Tongjie, head scientist at the China Extraterrestrial Civilization Research Group at Beijing Normal University, elaborated that there are several narrow-band electromagnetic signals different from the past, and their team is currently working on further investigation.

Tongjie and his team is planning to rule out any radio interference by repeated observation of the strange signal.

However, the report has now been deleted from the official website and there has been no information behind the reason to remove it. The news has already created quite a buzz and has been reported by several media outlets.

In 2019, scientists had detected a signal beamed at Earth from Proxima Centauri, which is the nearest star system to the sun. Being a narrow-band signal, it caused the scientists to suspect that it came from alien technology.

However, later studies refuted the alien claims and reported that it was instead the result of a malfunctioning human technology.

 

 

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sky Eye, Radio Signal, Extraterrestrial Life, Alien life, earth, sun, star system
Elista Smart LED TV Lineup Launched in India, Powered by webOS TV: Price, Specifications
Microsoft Will Automatically Redirect Internet Explorer Users to Edge
Chinese Astronomers Report Signals Detected From Life Beyond Earth, Delete Their Claims Later
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  2. Mi Smart Band 7 Alleged BIS Certifications Hints India Launch Soon
  3. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  6. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  7. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  10. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance, Kraken to Continue Expansion Plans Bucking Trend of Crypto Layoff Announcements
  2. Google Maps Nearby Traffic Widget Coming Soon to Android
  3. Google, Twitter, Meta Agree to Adopt Strict Measures Against Spam Bots to Follow EU’s New Code of Conduct
  4. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase on StockX Before Launch, Limited to 100 Units
  5. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Re-Released for Free on GOG With Upgraded Visuals, Controls
  6. Digital Payments Surged by 6 Times in India Over 3 Years Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Report
  7. Mi Smart Band 7 Gets BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. Chinese Astronomers Report Signals Detected From Life Beyond Earth, Delete Their Claims Later
  9. Instagram Repeating Stories Bug Fixed in Latest App Update on iOS
  10. YouTube Shorts Reports More Than 1.5 Billion Monthly Audience, Takes on Rival TikTok
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.