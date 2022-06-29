Technology News
China's Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Captures Images of Entire Planet of Mars

Among the images taken from space were China's first photographs of the Martian south pole.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 June 2022 18:18 IST
China's Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Captures Images of Entire Planet of Mars

Photo Credit: Reuters/ CSNA

Tianwen-1 successfully reached Mars in February 2021

Highlights
  • Tianwen-1 circled Mars over 1,300 times for these images
  • It also sent back images of the Maunder crater, Ascraeus Mons volcano
  • ESA's probe had discovered water under the ice of Mars' south pole

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday.

China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021 on the country's inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space.

Among the images taken from space were China's first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet's water resources are locked.

In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency had discovered water under the ice of the planet's south pole.

Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet's potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration there.

Other Tianwen-1 images include photographs of the 4,000km long canyon Valles Marineris, and impact craters of highlands in the north of Mars known as Arabia Terra.

Tianwen-1 also sent back high-resolution imagery of the edge of the vast Maunder crater, as well as a top-down view of the 18,000-metre Ascraeus Mons, a large shield volcano first detected by NASA's Mariner 9 spacecraft more than five decades ago.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Tianwen 1, CNSA, NASA, ESA, Mars
