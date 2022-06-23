Technology News
loading

China Reportedly Launches New Batch of Yaogan-35 Remote Sensing Satellites

The satellites were reportedly launched as the second batch of the Yaogan-35 family.

By PTI | Updated: 23 June 2022 10:58 IST
China Reportedly Launches New Batch of Yaogan-35 Remote Sensing Satellites

Photo Credit: Reuters

The first batch of Yaogan-35 satellites was launched last year on November 6

Highlights
  • Long March-2D carrier rocket was used to launch the satellites
  • This launch marked the 424th mission for Long March carrier rockets
  • Yaogan-35 satellites will be mainly used to conduct science experiments

China on Thursday successfully launched three new remote sensing satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The satellites were launched as the second batch of the Yaogan-35 family at 10:22am CST / 7:52am IST by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellites will be mainly used to conduct science experiments, land resource surveys, yield estimation of agricultural products and disaster prevention and reduction, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

This launch marked the 424th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

On November 6, China launched a batch of three Yaogan-35 satellites.

The Long March carrier rocket series, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), is responsible for about 96.4 percent of all the launch missions in China.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China Satellite Launch, CASC, Long March, Satellite, Rocket, Yaogan 35 satellite
Electric Vehicles Could Take 33 Percent of Global Sales by 2028, Says AlixPartners

Related Stories

China Reportedly Launches New Batch of Yaogan-35 Remote Sensing Satellites
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Appliances
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  6. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  8. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  9. Dell G15 5525 With AMD Ryzen 6000H Processors Launched in India: Details
  10. iQoo U5e With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. BTC, ETH Open With Losses Despite Majority Altcoins Seeing Gains, Market Remains Volatile
  2. China Reportedly Launches New Batch of Yaogan-35 Remote Sensing Satellites
  3. Electric Vehicles Could Take 33 Percent of Global Sales by 2028, Says AlixPartners
  4. 3D Detailed Picture Of Rare Giant Star Sheds Light On How They Die
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 1, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  6. Samsung Australia Fined $9.7 Million By Regulators Over False Water-Resistance Claims on Some Phones
  7. NASA Artemis Concept Awards Announced For Nuclear Power on Moon
  8. Android Auto for Mobile Screens App Being Pulled Down; Replaced by Google Assistant Driving Mode: Report
  9. ISRO's GSAT-24 Successfully Launched On-Board Ariane-v VA257 Flight From French Guiana
  10. Montblanc Summit 3 First Smartwatch After Pixel Watch to Feature Wear OS 3; Will Launch Soon: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.