Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • China Working on Radar System That Will Bounce Signals Off Asteroids to See How Dangerous They Are to Earth: Report

China Working on Radar System That Will Bounce Signals Off Asteroids to See How Dangerous They Are to Earth: Report

China is also developing a new monitoring and defence system which will be tested by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 18 July 2022 15:29 IST
China Working on Radar System That Will Bounce Signals Off Asteroids to See How Dangerous They Are to Earth: Report

Chinese researchers will create 20 antennas to bounce off signals.

Chinese researchers are working on a new method to detect and track asteroids, which will also determine if any giant piece of space rock poses any danger to Earth. The method involves building an array of more than 20 large antennas to bounce signals off asteroids to determine if they could possibly impact our planet. A handful of Chinese universities are involved in the project, the details of this were first published in China's Science and Technology Ministry's official newspaper the Science and Technology Daily.

The project is named China Fuyan ("compound eye" in English) and is led by Beijing Institute of Technology, according to the Chinese ministry. The asteroids chosen for signal bouncing will be present within 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) of Earth (about as distant as the Sun), it further said.

According to a report in Space.com, two of these antennas have been constructed at a site in Chongqing, in southern China. Tests will be conducted in September, after which these antennas will become operational, the outlet further said.

The antennas will have a diametre of 82 to 98 feet, Space.com said.

Beijing Institute of Technology president Long Teng told China's Global Times that the project will meet the country's requirements for near-Earth defence and space sensing capability, as well as frontier studies on the formation of asteroids. The system could also have applicability for tracking satellites and debris in Earth orbit, the researcher added.

In April, Chinese news outlets reported that the country's space agency is developing a new monitoring and defence system which will be tested by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid.

The reports further said that the new mission will be launched as early as 2025 on a threatening asteroid by closely tracking and attacking it to change its orbit.
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Asteroid, asteroid impact
Infinix InBook X1 Neo With 14-Inch Display, 50Wh Battery Launched in India

Related Stories

China Working on Radar System That Will Bounce Signals Off Asteroids to See How Dangerous They Are to Earth: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  3. Government To Introduce Right to Repair to Allow Self, Third Party Repair
  4. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  7. Moto G82 5G Review: Going Beyond the Budget Segment
  8. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Pad Air, Enco X2 Earphones Launch Today: Details
  10. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K50i 5G Teased to Come With Redmi Note 11T Pro-Like Specifications
  2. China Working on Radar System That Will Bounce Signals Off Asteroids to See How Dangerous They Are to Earth: Report
  3. Infinix InBook X1 Neo With 14-Inch Display, 50Wh Battery Launched in India
  4. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Live Updates: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  6. Kajol, Disney+ Hotstar Announce the Actress' Web Series Debut With Hotstar Specials
  7. Realme Buds Wireless 2S, Flat Monitor Will Launch in India on July 26: All Details
  8. Blockchain Gaming Worst Hit by NFT Trade Volume Dip in Q2 2022, Reveals Nansen Report
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins July 23 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones, Speakers, More
  10. Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max Ink India Deal for Peacemaker, Gossip Girl, Raised by Wolves, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.