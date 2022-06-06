Technology News
loading

China Launches Shenzhou 14 Capsule to Complete Tiangong Space Station Assembly

The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules.

By Associated Press | Updated: 6 June 2022 11:50 IST
China Launches Shenzhou 14 Capsule to Complete Tiangong Space Station Assembly

Photo Credit: Reuters

China's space programme launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003

Highlights
  • The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station
  • The launch was broadcast live on state television
  • China landed robot rovers on the moon and placed one on Mars last year

China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station.

The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021.

Their spaceship blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 10:44 am (02:44 GMT) atop the crewed space flight programme's workhorse Long March 2F rocket. Fifteen minutes later, it reached low Earth orbit and opened its solar panels, drawing applause from ground controllers in Jiuquan and Beijing.

The launch was broadcast live on state television, indicating a rising level of confidence in the capabilities of the space programme, which has been promoted as a sign of China's technological progress and global influence.

Commander Chen Dong and fellow astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will assemble the three-module structure joining the existing Tianhe with Wentian and Mengtian, due to arrive in July and October. Another cargo craft, the Tianzhou-3, remains docked with the station.

The arrival of the new modules will “provide more stability, more powerful functions, more complete equipment,” said Chen, 43, who was a member of the Shenzhou 11 mission in 2016, at a press conference Saturday.

Liu, 43, is also a space veteran and was China's first female astronaut to reach space aboard the Shenzhou 9 mission in 2012. Cai, 46, is making his first space trip.

China's space programme launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making it only the third country to do so on its own after the former Soviet Union and the US.

It has landed robot rovers on the moon and placed one on Mars last year. China has also returned lunar samples and officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

China's space programme is run by the ruling Communist Party's military wing, the People's Liberation Army, prompting the US to exclude it from the International Space Station.

Chen, Liu and Cai will be joined at the end of their mission for three to five days by the crew of the upcoming Shenzhou 15, marking the first time the station will have had six people aboard.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shenzhou, Tianzhou 3, International Space Station
From BTC to DOGE and SHIB, Most Altcoins Swell With Gains Despite Stablecoins Seeing Losses
Google to Pay Politician $515,000 Over Defamatory YouTube Videos, Says Australian Court

Related Stories

China Launches Shenzhou 14 Capsule to Complete Tiangong Space Station Assembly
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Firmware Development Begins: Report
  3. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  4. Moto E32s Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto G62 5G Spotted on Retailer Listing, Price, Specifications Tipped
  6. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  7. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch Own Search Engine at WWDC 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World Dominion Leaked on Torrents, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas
  2. Oppo K10 5G Confirmed to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India
  3. Google to Pay Politician $515,000 Over Defamatory YouTube Videos, Says Australian Court
  4. China Launches Shenzhou 14 Capsule to Complete Tiangong Space Station Assembly
  5. From BTC to DOGE and SHIB, Most Altcoins Swell With Gains Despite Stablecoins Seeing Losses
  6. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch Own Search Engine at WWDC 2022
  7. WWDC 2022 Keynote Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  8. West Bengal to Add 2,000 Electric Buses, Convert 3,000 to CNG-Powered, Says Transport Minister
  9. Moto E32s Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
  10. Firefox Translations Add-on Released by Mozilla Translates Web Pages Offline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.