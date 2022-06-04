Technology News
loading

China Announces 3-Member Crew for Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft to Be Launched on June 5

The Shenzhou-14 spaceship will be launched with a Long March-2F carrier rocket on Sunday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 June 2022 13:32 IST
China Announces 3-Member Crew for Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft to Be Launched on June 5

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ISS of Russia is a collaborative project of several countries

Highlights
  • Once ready, China will be the only country to own a space station
  • China Space Station is also expected to be a competitor to Russian ISS
  • Observers say CSS may be the sole space station in orbit once ISS retires

China on Saturday unveiled a three-member astronaut crew that will travel by the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft on a six-month mission to complete the construction of the country's space station currently orbiting the earth. The Shenzhou-14 spacecraft carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will dock with the Tiangong space station currently under construction, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Saturday.

The Shenzhou-14 spaceship will be launched with a Long March-2F carrier rocket on Sunday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

Earlier, a three-member Chinese astronaut crew, which included a woman returned to the earth in April after spending a record six months building vital parts of the space station which was expected to be ready by this year.

They completed the verification of key technologies of its space station, according to the CMSA.

Once ready, China will be the only country to own a space station. The International Space Station (ISS) of Russia is a collaborative project of several countries.

China Space Station, (CSS) is also expected to be a competitor to the ISS built by Russia.

Observers say CSS may become the sole space station to remain in orbit once the ISS retires in the coming years.

Chen, who will be the commander of the new mission, participated in the Shenzhou-11 crewed spaceflight mission, Liu in the Shenzhou-9 mission and Cai is a newcomer to space, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, said at the press conference at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

The trio will stay in orbit for six months, Lin said.

The Shenzhou-14 mission will complete the construction of the Tiangong space station, with a basic three-module structure consisting of the core module Tianhe and the lab modules Wentian and Mengtian.

The Shenzhou-14 mission will build the space station into a national space laboratory, Lin Xiqiang, the deputy director of the CMSA, was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

During their stay in orbit, the Shenzhou-14 crew will witness the two lab modules, Tianzhou-5 cargo craft and Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship dock with the core module Tianhe.

They will rotate with the Shenzhou-15 crew in orbit, and return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in December, Lin said.

Shenzhou-14 will be the third of four crewed missions – and the seventh of a total of 11 missions – needed to complete the space station by the end of the year.

China began constructing its three-module space station in April 2021 with the launch of Tianhe – the first and biggest of the station's three modules.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISS, CMSA, Shenzhou-14
Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Faces Strong Opposition as Advocacy Groups Launch Campaign to Stop Acquisition

Related Stories

China Announces 3-Member Crew for Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft to Be Launched on June 5
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched: Details
  3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  4. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  5. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto G62 5G Spotted on Retailer Listing, Price, Specifications Tipped
  8. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  9. TCL Stylus 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Launched: Details
  10. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. China Announces 3-Member Crew for Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft to Be Launched on June 5
  2. Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Faces Strong Opposition as Advocacy Groups Launch Campaign to Stop Acquisition
  3. Twitter Says US Antitrust Waiting Period for Musk’s Acquisition Ended, Deal Now Subject to Closing Conditions
  4. Micron Downgraded to ‘Underweight’ Rating as PC, Mobile Demand Slows With Inflation
  5. New York Legislators Pass Bill to Limit Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Burning Fossil Fuels
  6. FTC Reports Over 46,000 People Lost More Than $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Scams Since 2021
  7. Amazon Consumer Business CEO Dave Clark Resigns After 23 Years of Service, Replacement to Be Named Soon
  8. Tether Co-Founder Thinks TerraUSD Crash Could Be the End for Algorithmic Stablecoins
  9. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.