Technology News
loading

Large Hadron Collider Sets a New World Record for Proton Acceleration

The Large Hadron Collider was restarted recently after being shut down for maintenance for three years .

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 April 2022 17:11 IST
Large Hadron Collider Sets a New World Record for Proton Acceleration

Photo Credit: CERN/ Daniel Dominguez

Highlights
  • The LHC began operations on September 10, 2008
  • It reopened on April 22 after a planned three-year break for upgrades
  • The LHC accelerated protons to higher energy levels than ever before

With its proton beams, the newly enhanced Large Hadron Collider (LHC) set a new world record. The LHC, which is housed at CERN near Geneva, Switzerland, reopened on April 22 after a planned three-year sabbatical during which the facility was upgraded. These improvements are already being put to the test, and the LHC has already broken a previous record in restarting and preparing for its new working phase, known as Run 3. This particle accelerator is the world's biggest and most powerful. The LHC accelerated protons to higher energy levels than ever before in a test run done shortly after it was turned back on.

The world's most powerful particle facility's two pilot beams accelerated to record energy of 6.8 teraelectronvolts (TeV) per beam.

In a tweet on its official handle, CERN wrote, “Today the two LHC pilot beams of protons were accelerated, for the first time, to the record energy of 6.8 TeV per beam. After restarting LHC, this operation is part of the activities to recommission the machine in preparation of LHC Run3, planned for the summer of 2022.”

CERN also shared a video with the tweet. Jorg Wenninger, Head of the LHC Beam Operations Section, was heard in the video explaining that this was the start of the LHC's long commissioning phase after the upgrades, with the first collision expected in six to eight weeks.

Since December 2018, when it was shut down for maintenance, the LHC has been idle till now. It works by accelerating two beams of protons in opposite directions. These high-energy beams clash, allowing particle physicists to probe the far reaches of the physical universe and even uncover previously unknown parts of physics.

The energy of the LHC's proton beams was anticipated to grow from 6.5 TeV to 6.8 TeV thanks to improvements made during the planned closure. In terms of kinetic energy, one TeV is equal to one trillion electron volts and about equals the energy of a mosquito flying. While this may appear to be a modest quantity of energy, it is a huge amount of energy for a single proton.

The LHC, which began operations on September 10, 2008, is the most recent addition to CERN's accelerator complex. It is a 27-kilometer circular tunnel of superconducting magnets with a number of accelerating structures to raise the energy of the particles along the way, and it is located underground.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CERN, Large Hadron Collider, Proton Acceleration
Bad Bunny to Play El Muerto in Sony's Spider-Man Universe
SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Safely Returns to Earth With Ax-1 Crew After 2 Weeks on ISS

Related Stories

Large Hadron Collider Sets a New World Record for Proton Acceleration
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  8. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  9. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
  10. Tata Neu: All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.