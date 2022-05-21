Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station

Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station

The sole passenger aboard Boeing’s Starliner is a mannequin named Rosie the Rocketeer whose job is to collect flight data with her sensors.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 May 2022 10:48 IST
Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner capsule launches aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket

Highlights
  • Starliner lifted off on Thursday atop an Atlas V rocket
  • Docking with ISS took place at 8:28pm EDT (5:58am IST)
  • Starliner remained grounded for nine more months

Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule docked for the first time with the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, completing a major objective in a high stakes do-over test flight into orbit without astronauts aboard.

The rendezvous of the gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner with the orbital research outpost, currently home to a seven-member crew, occurred nearly 26 hours after the capsule was launched from Cape Canaveral US Space Force Base in Florida.

Starliner lifted off on Thursday atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA) and reached its intended preliminary orbit 31 minutes later despite the failure of two onboard thrusters.

Boeing said the two defective thrusters posed no risk to the rest of the spaceflight, which comes after more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks in a program designed to give NASA another vehicle for sending its astronauts to and from orbit.

Docking with ISS took place at 8:28pm EDT (5:58am IST) as the two vehicles flew 271 miles (436km) over the south Indian Ocean off the coast of Australia, according to commentators on a live NASA webcast of the linkup.

It marked the first time spacecraft from both of NASA's Commercial Crew Program partners were physically attached to the space station at the same time. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has been docked to the space station since delivering four astronauts to ISS in late April.

Bumpy road back to orbit

Much was riding on the outcome, after an ill-fated first test flight in late 2019 nearly ended with the vehicle's loss following a software glitch that effectively foiled the spacecraft's ability to reach the space station.

Subsequent problems with Starliner's propulsion system, supplied by Aerojet Rocketdyne, led Boeing to scrub a second attempt to launch the capsule last summer.

Starliner remained grounded for nine more months while the two companies sparred over what caused fuel valves to stick shut and which firm was responsible for fixing them, as Reuters reported last week.

Boeing said it ultimately resolved the issue with a temporary workaround and plans a redesign after this week's flight.

Besides seeking a cause of thruster failures shortly after Thursday's launch, Boeing said that it was monitoring some unexpected behavior detected with Starliner's thermal-control system, but that the capsule's temperatures remained stable.

"This is all part of the learning process for operating Starliner in orbit," Boeing mission commentator Steve Siceloff said during the NASA webcast.

The capsule is scheduled to depart the space station on Wednesday for a return-flight to Earth, ending with a airbag-softened parachute landing in the New Mexico desert.

A success is seen as pivotal to Boeing as the Chicago-based company scrambles to climb out of successive crises in its jetliner business and its space defense unit. The Starliner programme alone has cost nearly $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,670 crore) in engineering setbacks since the 2019 mishap.

If all goes well with the current mission, Starliner could fly its first team of astronauts to the space station as early as the fall.

For now, the only passenger was a research dummy, whimsically named Rosie the Rocketeer and dressed in a blue flight suit, strapped into the commander's seat and collecting data on crew cabin conditions during the journey, plus 800 pounds (363kg) of cargo to deliver to the space station.

The orbital platform is currently occupied by a crew of three NASA astronauts, a European Space Agency astronaut from Italy and three Russian cosmonauts.

Since resuming crewed flights to orbit from American soil in 2020, nine years after the space shuttle program ended, the U.S. space agency has had to rely solely on the Falcon 9 rockets and Crew Dragon capsules from Elon Musk's company SpaceX to fly NASA astronauts.

Previously the only other option for reaching the orbital laboratory was by hitching rides aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boeing, Starliner, ISS, International Space Station
Netflix to Settle Tax Dispute With Italy for $59.1 Million, Opens First Office in Rome Hiring Over 40 Employees

Related Stories

Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  2. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  3. Daredevil, All Other Netflix Marvel Series Out May 21 on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  5. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  6. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  8. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  9. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  10. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months
  2. Hyundai to Build First EV and Battery Manufacturing Unit in Georgia in 2023, Plans to Invest $5.54 Billion
  3. Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station
  4. Netflix to Settle Tax Dispute With Italy for $59.1 Million, Opens First Office in Rome Hiring Over 40 Employees
  5. Mi Band 7 Launch Set for May 24, Xiaomi Teases Larger Display With Increased Viewing Area
  6. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Kicks Off With Deals, Discounts on Phones, TVs
  7. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  8. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
  9. New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More
  10. Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With 11 Days of Battery Life Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.