Blue Origin Engineer to Replace SNL Star Pete Davidson on Space Flight

Davidson will be replaced by engineer Gary Lai.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 March 2022 12:18 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin took off last year

  • SNL comic Pete Davidson recently pulled out after the flight was delayed
  • The suborbital joyride is expected to last for about 10 minutes
  • Blue Origin's next flight will take place on March 29

Blue Origin engineer Gary Lai will replace "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson in the space tourism company's latest flight, it said on Monday.

Davidson had pulled out after the flight, originally meant to launch this week, was postponed to March 29 to run some more pre-flight tests on one of the vehicle's subsystems.

The suborbital joyride, lasting about 10 minutes from liftoff to touchdown, will ascend to about 3,50,000 feet (106 km), treating passengers to a few moments of weightlessness before a descent back to Earth for a parachute landing.

Lai joined Blue Origin in 2004 and is the chief architect of the New Shepard spacecraft, a reusable rocket system that can take astronauts and research payloads to space.

The other passengers include angel investor Marty Allen, real estate veteran Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and George Nield, founder-president of Commercial Space Technologies.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Blue Origin, Space
