Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight

Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight

With "Davidson no longer able to join" the new flight, Blue Origin said it would announce the sixth crew member "in the coming days."

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2022 13:43 IST
Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight

Photo Credit: Blue Origin

Blue Origin will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days

Highlights
  • The flight was initially set for March 23
  • Bezos tagged along himself on Blue Origin's inaugural crewed flight
  • Blue Origin gave no immediate explanation for Davidson's withdrawal

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space tourism service has postponed until March 29 a flight initially set for next week, while Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson will not be a passenger on the launch, the company said on Thursday.

The company, in a brief notice first posted on Twitter, gave no immediate explanation for the change or Davidson's withdrawal from the manifest of Blue Origin's fourth commercial flight since last summer.

Davidson, 28, the boyfriend of reality TV star and socialite Kim Kardashian, had just been officially named on Monday as Blue Origin's honorary guest to join five paying customers on the flight initially set for March 23.

With Davidson no longer able to join the new flight, Blue Origin said it would announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.

The five previously revealed are angel investor Marty Allen, real estate veteran Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and George Nield, founder and president of Commercial Space Technologies.

Like the first three groups of Blue Origin passengers, they will ride to the edge on a six-story-tall, fully autonomous spacecraft called the New Shepard, which will lift off from Blue Origin's launch site near the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.

The suborbital joyride, lasting about 10 minutes from liftoff to touchdown, will ascend to about 350,000 feet (106km), treating passengers to a few moments of weightlessness, before a descent back to Earth for a parachute landing.

Bezos, the billionaire founder of online retail giant Amazon tagged along himself on Blue Origin's inaugural crewed flight to space last July.

He accompanied his brother, Mark Bezos, trailblazing octogenarian female aviator Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch high school graduate.

Later passengers included 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner, who became the oldest person to fly to space, Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, and the eldest daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard, after whom Blue Origin's spacecraft is named.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin, Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson, Mark Bezos, Kim Kardashian
Ukraine Crisis: The Battle to Keep Russia's Internet Free
Russia’s Largest Lender Sberbank Gets License to Issue, Exchange Digital Assets

Related Stories

Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. Redmi K40S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 67W Fast Charging Launched
  5. Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched
  6. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  7. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
  9. Here’s How You Can link PAN with Aadhaar
  10. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. PayPal Expends Payment Services to Help Ukrainian Citizens, Refugees
  2. Russia’s Largest Lender Sberbank Gets License to Issue, Exchange Digital Assets
  3. Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight
  4. Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window
  5. Binance Crypto Exchange Says Users in Ontario Restricted From Using Its Platform
  6. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With 60-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Spotify Podcast This Summer
  8. Crypto Scammers Axed as Much as $120 Million From Kenyans in 2021, Cabinet Secretary Claims
  9. Facebook-Parent Meta Sued in Australia Over Scam Cryptocurrency Advertisements
  10. Bitcoin Turns Red While Ether Continues to Surge as PoS Transition Looks Imminent for the Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.