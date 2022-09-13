Technology News
loading

Blue Origin Rocket Fails Shortly After Lift-Off: All Details

The rocket aimed to send NASA-funded experiments and other payloads to the edge of the space.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 13 September 2022 12:33 IST
Blue Origin Rocket Fails Shortly After Lift-Off: All Details

The rocket crashed into the Texas desert after aborting its cargo capsule to safety

Highlights
  • Blue Origin has tweeted a video clip showing the capsule
  • Booster crashed within a designated hazard area
  • The mission was named NS-23

Blue Origin rocket has failed mid-flight, a day after its lift-off. This has caused the rocket to abort its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert. The rocket aimed to send NASA-funded experiments and other payloads to the edge of the space. The booster crashed within the designated hazard area. The rocket that crashed yesterday had flown eight times before. It has flown 31 people under Blue Origin's suborbital space tourism programme.

A rocket from Jeff Bezos-owned space company Blue Origin has failed mid-flight shortly after its lift-off a day ago. Blue Origin has tweeted a video clip showing the capsule firing emergency thrusters to separate itself from its booster rocket.

The rocket crashed into the Texas desert after aborting its cargo capsule to safety. The crash occurred just over a minute after the lift-off, roughly 5 miles above the ground when the New Shepard booster's engine flared during the ascent.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the booster crashed within the designated hazard area.

The mission named NS-23 was the first uncrewed New Shepard launch in year and the fourth mission in 2022. The rocket has flown 31 people, eight times before.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blue Origin, NASA, Jeff Bezos, New Shepard
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Google Releases Ethereum Merge Countdown Timer Doodle Days Before Upgrade

Related Stories

Blue Origin Rocket Fails Shortly After Lift-Off: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  3. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  4. Vedanta Picks Gujarat for $20 Billion Semiconductor Project With Foxconn: Report
  5. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  6. Oppo F21s Pro Series Set to Debut in India on September 15: Details
  7. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. Emmy Winners 2022 — Here's the Full List
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Reliance Jio Receives Letter of Intent From Telecom Department to Set Up Mobile Satellite Network
  3. Plan A Plan B Trailer: Netflix’s Rom-Com Pits a Matchmaker and a Divorce Lawyer Against Each Other
  4. Near Foundation, Caerus Ventures Launch $100 Million Fund for Web3 Support
  5. Emmy Winners 2022: The White Lotus Leads the Pack With 5 Major Awards, Ted Lasso in Close Second
  6. Google Releases Ethereum Merge Countdown Timer Doodle Days Before Upgrade
  7. Blue Origin Rocket Fails Shortly After Lift-Off: All Details
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin’s Gain, Ether’s Loss Divide Crypto Price Chart to Reflect More Reds Than Greens
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Colour Teased in India, May Launch During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.