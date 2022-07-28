Technology News
loading

Blue Light Exposure From LEDs Harms More as You Grow Older, Study Suggests

Scientists have observed that natural light was crucial for the circadian rhythm of an individual.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 July 2022 16:04 IST
Blue Light Exposure From LEDs Harms More as You Grow Older, Study Suggests

Photo Credit: Oregon State University

The flies were moved from dark to blue light at the ages of two, 20, 40, and 60 days

Highlights
  • The team conducted an experiment on Drosophila melanogaster
  • Researchers checked survival rate of flies when exposed to blue light
  • Mitochondria are a cell's power plant which generates chemical energy

Exposing yourself to the bright screens of smartphones, laptops, and TVs, has been known for putting strain on eyes and have an adverse impact on the users' health in the long run. Now, researchers from the Oregon State University have revealed that the damaging effects of the blue light emanating from these bright displays worsen as one gets older. To reach the conclusion, the team conducted an experiment on Drosophila melanogaster or the common fruit fly. The fly was chosen for the experiment as it serves as an important model organism given the cellular and developmental mechanisms it shares with humans and other animals.

In the study, published in Nature Partner Journals Aging, researchers assessed the survival rate of flies when they were kept in darkness and then exposed to constant blue light from LEDs at progressively older ages.

The flies were moved from dark to blue light at the ages of two, 20, 40, and 60 days. Following this, the mitochondria of the flies' cells were examined for effects of the blue light on it. Mitochondria are called a cell's power plant which generates chemical energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

In an earlier study, researchers had shown that blue light affects a fly's longevity regardless of the fact that the light is reaching its eyes or not. “The novel aspect of this new study is showing that chronic exposure to blue light can impair energy-producing pathways even in cells that are not specialized in sensing light. We determined that specific reactions in mitochondria were dramatically reduced by blue light, while other reactions were decreased by age independent of blue light. You can think of it as blue light exposure adding insult to injury in aging flies,” said Jaga Giebultowicz, a researcher at the OSU College of Science. Giebultowicz is also the lead author of the study.

Scientists have observed that natural light was crucial for the circadian rhythm of an individual. It is the 24-hour cycle of psychological processes that includes hormone production, brain wave activity, and cell regeneration. These factors are important for sleeping and eating patterns.

Giebultowicz said evidence indicates that artificial light can be a risk factor for sleep and circadian disorders. He added that with the rising use of LED lighting, humans are exposed to an increasing level of light in the blue spectrum as a high fraction of blue light is emitted from LEDs.

“There are increasing concerns that extended exposure to artificial light, especially blue-enriched LED light, may be detrimental to human health. While the full effects of blue light exposure across the lifespan are not yet known in humans, accelerated ageing observed in a short-lived model organism should alert us to the potential of cellular damage by this stressor,” explained Giebultowicz.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blue light, LED, Screen, Blue Light Exposure
Moto X30 Pro Confirmed to Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints

Related Stories

Blue Light Exposure From LEDs Harms More as You Grow Older, Study Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Moto X30 Pro to Be World’s First Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
  8. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  9. iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed Ahead of August 2 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 Foldable Display Teased, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved AMOLED Display: Report
  3. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
  4. iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  5. Alphabet’s DeepMind Predicts Nearly All Protein Structures Known to Science
  6. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
  7. Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
  9. Play Store 10th Anniversary: Google Offering Play Credits for App, Game or In-App Items in India
  10. Private Spyware Victim Testifies Being Spied on by NSO's Pegasus, Warns It Can Be Used Against US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.