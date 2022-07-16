Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Tidal Event Analysis Suggests Black Hole Ripped Apart Star, Sent Its Material Out in Space

Tidal Event Analysis Suggests Black Hole Ripped Apart Star, Sent Its Material Out in Space

The tidal event called AT2019qiz took place in a spiral galaxy in the constellation Eridanus, some 215 million light-years away from Earth.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 July 2022 13:48 IST
Tidal Event Analysis Suggests Black Hole Ripped Apart Star, Sent Its Material Out in Space

Photo Credit: NASA/CXC/M. Weiss

The star ended up getting shredded as it entered the accreditation disk of the black hole

Highlights
  • Black holes are said to have an extreme gravitational pull
  • Scientists decided to observe the disruption event in polarised light
  • Most of the star's material did not enter the black hole's maw

One of the most mysterious astronomical objects, black holes are said to have an extreme gravitational pull which helps them suck in nearly everything that gets close to them, even light. While this has been known for long, scientists have recently made more fascinating observations while studying a star's encounter with a black hole. Besides the spaghettification process, where the black hole rips apart the star and stretches its material, the event also witnessed some intense wind flowing outward, sending the star's material out into space.

Astronomers, from the University of California at Berkeley, have used a specialised spectrography at the Lick Observatory to analyse a tidal disruption event. Using the instrument, the team fixed focused on an event called AT2019qiz, where a star had got too close to a black hole.

The event took place in a spiral galaxy in the constellation Eridanus, some 215 million light-years away from Earth. The star ended up getting shredded as it entered the accreditation disk of the black hole.

Following this, scientists decided to observe the disruption event in polarised light as it looked too bright in optical light. Polarised light, where waves travel in a single plane, allowed the astronomers to get a deeper insight and see the aftermath of the event.

They noticed that most of the star's material did not enter the black hole's maw during the event. Instead, some material was scattered across the space. The winds generated by the black hole also led to a spherically symmetrical high-speed cloud consisting of leftover celestial material.

The speed of the wind was recorded to be 10,000 kilometres per second by the team. “This is the first time anyone has deduced the shape of the gas cloud around a tidally spaghettified star,” said Alex Filippenko, UC Berkeley professor of astronomy and a member of the research team.

According to Kishore Patra, a graduate student and lead author of the study, the previously recorded evidence has suggested that wind blows out of such tidal disruption events. “I think this polarisation study definitely makes that evidence stronger, in the sense that you wouldn't get a spherical geometry without having a sufficient amount of wind. The interesting fact here is that a significant fraction of the material in the star that is spiralling inward doesn't eventually fall into the black hole — it's blown away from the black hole,” Patra said.

Wenbin Lu, team member and UC Berkeley assistant professor of astronomy, has shared that studying such tidal disruption events is crucial for understanding the existence of black holes and measuring their properties.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black hole, Tidal Disruption, Star
Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 18 Launch
Xiaomi India Elevates Muralikrishnan B to President, 1 Month After Leadership Rejig

Related Stories

Tidal Event Analysis Suggests Black Hole Ripped Apart Star, Sent Its Material Out in Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  3. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Xiaomi Smart Speaker With IR Control, LED Digital Clock Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  10. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tidal Event Analysis Suggests Black Hole Ripped Apart Star, Sent Its Material Out in Space
  2. Apple Music Sessions Premiere With Live Performances From Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes
  3. Data From Black Beauty Martian Meteorite May Shed Light on Mars' History
  4. Binance Actively Monitoring Indian Market to Identify Best Approach: Ken Li
  5. Tesla Reportedly Ordered by German Court to Reimburse Customer for Autopilot Issues
  6. Government May Soon Release Bill to Regulate Digital News Media Industry
  7. Elon Musk Opposes Twitter’s Fast-Track Trial Request in Filed Motion, Urges Delay Till February 2023
  8. Is Netflix Down? Users Report Outage Issue Across Globe, Including India
  9. Elon Musk Says Tesla Could Lower Electric Vehicle Prices if Inflation Slows in Future
  10. Airtel Announces Successful Trial of 5G Private Network at BOSCH Facility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.