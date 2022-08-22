Technology News
loading

Bright Photon Ring Discovered in Remastered Image of Massive Black Hole: All Details

The photon ring was not visible in the landmark image of the black hole captured in 2019.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 22 August 2022 17:38 IST
Bright Photon Ring Discovered in Remastered Image of Massive Black Hole: All Details

Photo Credit: Even Horizon Telescope Organisation

The image of the black hole in the M87 galaxy was first captured in 2019

Highlights
  • The black hole in the M87 galaxy has received light from nearby gas
  • Astronomers have observed that black holes can act as a strong lens
  • An algorithm was used to peel the image layers and reveal the photon ring

The first-ever picture of a black hole was captured using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) in 2019. Located at the centre of the Messier 87 (M87) galaxy, the black hole was seen with gas swirling around it and other features that were theoretically predicted by astronomers. While the photo was hailed as historic, it was quite blurry and did not offer intricate details of the black hole. Now, astronomers have remastered the image to reveal the black hole's photon ring that could not be seen earlier.

The black hole in the M87 galaxy has received light from nearby gas, which also includes radio light. When a beam of light passes close to the black hole, it tends to change its direction due to the warping of spacetime. This deflection of light has been seen with stars and galaxies but, in the case of a black hole, the bending of light is more significant.

While the light passes near a black hole in all directions, only the ones that are focused on us are visible. Astronomers have observed that black holes can act as a strong lens and can focus light in our direction. Going by this theory, we should see a thin circle of light known as a photo ring when the light is directed towards us.

black hole photon ring brodericketal black hole

In the new study, the team realized that the EHT data actually has two photos in it
Photo Credit: Broderick et al.

 

But, in the landmark photo, this photon ring wasn't visible. This could be because of the material that obstructs the path of light. The light tends to scatter when it passes through regions of cold gas and this result in a blurry picture.

In the new study, the team realized that the EHT data actually has two photos in it. One is the photon ring and the other is the blurry glow of the surrounding region. They used an algorithm to peel the layers of the image and revealed the photon ring.

The new observations have been published in a paper in The Astrophysical Journal

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Hole, Photon Ring, Event Horizon Telescope, EHT
FTX Crypto Cup: Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
iQoo Z6 Series Launch Set for August 25, iQoo Z6x Teased to Feature 6,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Bright Photon Ring Discovered in Remastered Image of Massive Black Hole: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  3. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  4. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  6. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  7. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  8. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.