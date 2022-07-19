Technology News
loading

Dormant Black Hole Deemed ‘Needle in a Haystack’ Identified Outside the Milky Way

Researchers say the new black hole differs from all others in that it is "X-ray quiet" — not emitting powerful X-ray radiation.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2022 17:40 IST
Dormant Black Hole Deemed ‘Needle in a Haystack’ Identified Outside the Milky Way

Photo Credit: Reuters

Black holes can be mercilessly ravenous, guzzling any material

Highlights
  • Star with mass about 25 times that of the sun orbits with this black hole
  • This so-called binary system is named VFTS 243
  • Researchers believe, companion star will eventually become a black hole

Astronomers have spotted in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way what they are calling a cosmic "needle in a haystack" - a black hole that not only is classified as dormant but appears to have been born without the explosion of a dying star. Researchers said on Monday this one differs from all other known black holes in that it is "X-ray quiet" - not emitting powerful X-ray radiation indicative of gobbling up nearby material with its strong gravitational pull - and that it was not born in a stellar blast called a supernova.

Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so intense not even light can escape.

This one, with a mass at least nine times greater than our sun, was detected in the Tarantula Nebula region of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy and is located about 160,000 light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

An extremely luminous and hot blue star with a mass about 25 times that of the sun orbits with this black hole in a stellar marriage. This so-called binary system is named VFTS 243. The researchers believe the companion star eventually also will become a black hole and could merge with the other one.

Dormant black holes, thought to be relatively common, are hard to detect because they interact very little with their surroundings. Numerous prior proposed candidates have been debunked with further study, including by members of the team that uncovered this one.

"The challenge is finding those objects," said Tomer Shenar, a research fellow in astronomy at Amsterdam University, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy. "We identified a needle in a haystack."

"It's the first object of its kind discovered after astronomers have been searching for decades," said astronomer and study co-author Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard & Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics.

The researchers used six years of observations from the European Southern Observatory's Chile-based Very Large Telescope.

There are different categories of black holes. The smallest, like the newly detected one, are so-called stellar-mass black holes formed by the collapse of massive individual stars at the ends of their life cycles. There also are intermediate-mass black holes as well as the enormous supermassive black holes residing at the centre of most galaxies.

"Black holes are intrinsically dark objects. They do not emit any light. Therefore, in order to detect a black hole, we usually look at binary systems in which we see one luminous star moving around a second, not-detected object," said study co-author Julia Bodensteiner, a postdoctoral research fellow at the European Southern Observatory in Munich.

It is typically assumed that the collapse of massive stars into black holes is associated with a powerful supernova explosion. In this case, a star perhaps 20 times our sun's mass blew some of its material into space in its death throes, then collapsed in on itself without an explosion.

The shape of its orbit with its companion offers evidence for the lack of an explosion.

"The orbit of the system is almost perfectly circular," Shenar said.

Had a supernova occurred, the blast's force would have kicked the newly formed black hole in a random direction and yielded an elliptical rather than circular orbit, Shenar added.

Black holes can be mercilessly ravenous, guzzling any material - gas, dust and stars - wandering within their gravitational pull.

"Black holes can only be mercilessly ravenous if there is something close enough to them that they can devour. Usually, we detect them if they are receiving material from a companion star, a process we call accretion," Bodensteiner said.

Shenar added, "In so-called dormant black hole systems, the companion is far enough away that the material does not accumulate around the black hole to heat up and emit X-rays. Instead, it is immediately swallowed by the black hole."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: black holes, Space
Dizo Wireless Active Neckband, Watch D Sharp Launched in India: All Details
As Dusk Falls Review: A Masterwork of Thrilling Storytelling

Related Stories

Dormant Black Hole Deemed ‘Needle in a Haystack’ Identified Outside the Milky Way
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. Trump’s Social Media Deal Said to Have Leaked Months In Advance: Report
  4. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. Vivo V25 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  7. Xiaomi Mi 13 to Get Self-Developed IC for Fast Charging: Report
  8. Google Pixel 6a India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: Details
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  10. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Faces Fine in Russia for Violating Antitrust Laws Over App Store
  2. Netflix Introduces Password-Sharing Payment Plan With ‘Add a Home’ Feature in Five Countries
  3. Huawei Teases MatePad Pro 11, Will Come With HarmonyOS 3, Launch Set for July 27
  4. Bengaluru University to Build Student Satellite With IoT Payload: Details
  5. Perseid Meteor Shower 2022 Is Underway: Key Things to Know
  6. Telecom Subscribers in India Increased by 2.9 Million in May, Jio Adds 3.1 Million Subscribers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for August 10, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Images Leak Online
  8. Dormant Black Hole Deemed ‘Needle in a Haystack’ Identified Outside the Milky Way
  9. Dizo Wireless Active Neckband, Watch D Sharp Launched in India: All Details
  10. Indian, Israeli Firms Sign MoU to Produce Aluminium-Air Batteries in Boost for EVs in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.