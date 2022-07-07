Technology News
loading

New Bioplastic Can 'Disintegrate' Into Recyclable, Reusable Components Upon Command

While biopolymers are less harmful to the environment, they still are severely under-recycled.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 July 2022 17:17 IST
New Bioplastic Can 'Disintegrate' Into Recyclable, Reusable Components Upon Command

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Cmglee

An image of cups made of polylactic acid, a bioplastic made from lactic acid

Highlights
  • A new bioplastic has been created to break down with disintegrate command
  • It can be easily disintegrated into reusable components
  • It could be a solution to society's excessive reliance on plastics

Researchers have developed a new bioplastic that can disintegrate into its derivative components upon a disintegrate “command”. In the latest successful attempt in solving the problem of creating easily recyclable plastics, the new bioplastic can be broken down into reusable components in the form of high-quality biopolymers for various uses. The new development may prove to be the answer to society's excessive reliance on plastics in every sphere of life while severely limiting the environmental impact this plastic dependence has on the planet.

While the use of bioplastics is in itself not a novel concept, scientists hope that the ability to easily reuse the used polymers into equally high-quality polymer chains on command will help increase the recycling potential of these materials. Biopolymers do not pollute the environment for millennia as normal plastics do, but they still are severely under-recycled.

The researchers demonstrated that using light of a particular wavelength, the new bioplastic is easily broken down into reusable components that can once again be used to make new polymers for different uses. The study was published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.

Researchers Jayaraman Sivaguru at the Center for Photochemical Sciences, Bowling Green State University, Ohio, and Mukund P. Sibi and Dean C. Webster at North Dakota State University, North Dakota developed a vanillin-based crosslinked polymer. Vanillin, an important molecule found in vanilla, can be produced using materials like lignin, which itself is a by-product of cellulose production. Cellulose is the primary structural component within the cell wall of green plants, algae, and several other organisms that conduct photosynthesis.

The team developed its vanillin derivative to absorb light at 300 nm wavelength, after which the polymer enters an excited state. As a result, the polymer then enters an internal chemical reaction that results in polymer degradation. The team of researchers found that 60 percent of the monomers, the individual building blocks of the longer-chained polymer, were recovered and were able to be reused again without any issue. As the 300 nm wavelength of light is not naturally emitted by the Sun, there is no chance of accidental degradation.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bioplastics, Plastics, Reusable Plastics, Recyclable Plastics
Redmi K50S Pro Visits 3C Certification Site; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped
China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
New Bioplastic Can 'Disintegrate' Into Recyclable, Reusable Components Upon Command
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  2. Nokia G21 Review: Android One, Anyone?
  3. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series to Launch in India on July 14
  4. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  2. Realme Notebook Air With 4.9mm Wide Bezels to Launch on July 12; Colour Options Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Alleged TUV SUD Listing Tips 33W Fast Charging Support
  4. Delta Airlines Launches 'Parallel Reality' Personalised Flight Information Board At Detroit Metropolitan Airport
  5. God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre-Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed
  6. Redmi K50i 5G to Be Available on Amazon, Price Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  7. WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report
  8. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED
  9. Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot
  10. China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.