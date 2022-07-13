Technology News
loading

'Buck' Moon to Shine on July 13, Largest Supermoon of 2022; How to Watch Online

While supermoons aren’t as rare as one might believe, they are slightly brighter and bigger than regular full moons.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 July 2022 13:48 IST
'Buck' Moon to Shine on July 13, Largest Supermoon of 2022; How to Watch Online

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ganapathy Kumar

The supermoon will be visible starting Thursday morning from the India Standard Time Zone

Highlights
  • The "Buck" supermoon, the largest of 2022, will be visible on July 13
  • Supermoons are brighter and bigger than regular full moons.
  • NASA says the Moon is expected to look full for the next three days

The largest supermoon of the year will be visible tonight, as the Moon will be at its closest position to the Earth for 2022. Approaching a perigee distance of 357,264 kilometres away from the Earth at 2:30pm IST, the "Buck" supermoon will be visible to people across the planet later today. The term "supermoon" as defined by astrologer Richard Nolle as the phenomenon when the Moon is closer than 90 percent of its perigee to the Earth. 

While supermoons aren't as rare as one might believe, they are slightly brighter and bigger than regular full moons. While the full moon technically only appears for a single moment, the strip of shadow on the moon is so thin and moves so slowly that it appears to be full for up to 2-3 days. In the case of the full moon of July 13, the Moon is expected to look full for the next three days, according to details shared by NASA. 

You can also watch the largest full Moon of the year online on Thursday morning at 12:30am IST, via live stream from the The Virtual Telescope Project using the embedded player.

“This will be on Thursday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days, from early Tuesday morning through early Friday morning,” NASA said. 

According to the Maine Farmer's Almanac, which publishes the names given by Native American tribes to full moons, the full moon, on Wednesday, is called the Buck Moon by the Algonquin tribes in northeastern North America. The name is given as this is the season when male deer start growing out their antlers anew. 

While the supermoon, in reality, will not be that much brighter or larger compared to the average to the naked eye, amateur astronomers and enthusiasts can catch the Moon by heading outside once it is fully dark outside, though in areas with clear skies the supermoon should be visible through early evening. 

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Supermoon, Buck Moon
Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Claims About Voting to Change Ethereum's Software as Lies

Related Stories

'Buck' Moon to Shine on July 13, Largest Supermoon of 2022; How to Watch Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  3. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Twitter Shares Rise After Hindenburg Takes Long Position Amid Legal Tussle
  7. SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Latest Starlink Launch
  8. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  9. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Shares Rise After Hindenburg Takes Long Position Amid Legal Battle Against Elon Musk
  2. Samsung Launches Metaverse Experience 'Space Tycoon' Within the Roblox World
  3. SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Starlink Polar Orbit Launch
  4. World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions
  5. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling, Bigger Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Company of Heroes 3 to Release on November 17, North African Operation Revealed
  7. China's Insight-HXMT Records Strongest Magnetic Field in Universe, Measuring Over 1.6 Billion Tesla
  8. Qualcomm Teases Next-Generation Snapdragon Wear Chipset for Smartwatches
  9. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  10. Moto G32 Live Images Spotted on NCC Website, Tipped to Come With 5000mAh Battery: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.