Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • First All Private Flight Ax 1 to Take Off for International Space Station Today: How to Watch

First All-Private Flight Ax-1 to Take Off for International Space Station Today: How to Watch

Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX have joined hands to offer a live coverage.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 April 2022 14:38 IST
First All-Private Flight Ax-1 to Take Off for International Space Station Today: How to Watch

Axiom Space said that the liftoff is set to happen at 8:47pm IST

Highlights
  • The astronauts will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
  • The live coverage will include the life journey of the crew
  • Space tourists have not visited the ISS as part of a fully private crew

The first all-private flight to the International Space Station (ISS) is set to take off on Friday. The mission, organised by the US company Axiom Space, will send a crew of four persons to the space station. However, unlike previous flights to ISS, this mission will not include any current NASA astronauts and all the crew members are civilians. One of the crew members is a former retired NASA astronaut. He is currently employed by the Houston-based firm and the rest are entrepreneurs. The crew will stay on ISS for eight days.

Michael Lopez-Alegria, who has extensive experience as a former NASA astronaut, will be the commander of Ax-1 mission. He will be accompanied by US investor and private pilot Larry Connor, Israeli investor and former fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, and Canadian entrepreneur Mark Pathy on the mission. The trio, each, reportedly paid $55 million (roughly Rs. 420 crore) for their seat.

Ax-1 launch: When does the mission take off?

Axiom Space said that the liftoff is set to happen at 8:47pm IST from NASA's Florida space centre. The astronauts will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and reach the ISS in the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Ax-1 launch: How to watch livestream

Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX have joined hands to offer a live coverage of the event from 5:20pm IST to 9pm IST. The coverage will include the life journey of the crew. Axiom and SpaceX will begin covering pre-launch and launch activities live on the official website of Axiom Space. NASA will join the live broadcast during the last hour of launch coverage. The broadcast will resume for docking when the crew's spacecraft connects with the ISS around 3pm Saturday.

Space tourists have previously visited the ISS, but not as part of a fully private crew. For a bulk of space history, most spaceflights have been launched by government-run agencies. But these private flights are set to transform space tourism.

Several private players are eyeing the lucrative industry. At the top of the pack is Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, which has largely focussed on NASA contracts but this mission shows it is flexing its muscles to tap other private players as well.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Axiom Space, ISS, International Space Station, NASA, AX 1
Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Twitter Globally Releases ALT Badge, Exposed Image Descriptions; Testing New ‘Unmentioning’ Feature

Related Stories

First All-Private Flight Ax-1 to Take Off for International Space Station Today: How to Watch
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  3. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  5. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  6. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India
  3. Google Removes 6 Apps Posing as Antivirus Apps, Used to Infect Phones With Sharkbot Malware
  4. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch With Special Design, Features Launched
  6. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  8. Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
  9. CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.