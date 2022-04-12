Technology News
loading

Ax-1: First All-Private Astronaut Mission Reaches International Space Station

The Axiom crew was greeted by Expedition 67 crew members as they arrived at the ISS.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 April 2022 14:59 IST
Ax-1: First All-Private Astronaut Mission Reaches International Space Station

Photo Credit: NASA

The Ax1 crew is working onboard the ISS as they adjust to working in microgravity

Highlights
  • The Ax-1 mission was led by former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria
  • NASA wants to hand over space exploration to private companies
  • The Axiom astronauts will be in orbit for around 10 days

With a four-member crew from Houston-based startup Axiom Space, the first fully private mission reached the International Space Station (ISS) early on Saturday. For a long time, NASA has attempted to hand over the reins of space exploration to private companies. The space agency has welcomed the three-way collaboration with Axiom and SpaceX as a critical step toward commercialising the “Low Earth Orbit” sector of space. The ISS is set to be decommissioned in 2031. NASA is hoping that a privately owned station will be able to take its place when it has been decommissioned. The advent of private space-faring companies appears to validate NASA's hopes.

The Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) mission was led by former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria. Lopez-Alegria is a dual US-Spanish citizen who has flown to space four times throughout his 20-year career. His most recent trip to the ISS was in 2007.

The other three members of the mission were American real estate investor Larry Connor, Israeli former fighter pilot and investor Eytan Stibbe and Canadian investor Mark Pathy. The first all-private team of astronauts sent to the ISS will use the research platform to carry out a week-long science mission.

Videos of the mission launch and its docking procedure at the ISS have been shared on social media by various media outlets. TRT World Now posted a few videos in a Twitter thread. We also see the astronauts on board. The tweet was captioned, "Space shuttle carrying four private astronauts on first all-commercial mission docks with International Space Station."

The Axiom crew was greeted by Expedition 67 crew members as they arrived at the ISS.

Here is another video where we see the ISS astronauts welcoming the newcomers on board.

A report on Phys.org, an online science, research and technology news aggregator, stated that the crew was aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor. The crew took two hours to enter the space station. The launch took place on Friday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Axiom astronauts will be in orbit for around 10 days before returning to Earth and splashing down at one of seven landing locations off the coast of Florida.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, International Space Station, ISS, Axiom, Ax 1, SpaceX
Oppo F17, Oppo A73 Getting Android12-Based ColorOS 12 Beta Update in India, Vietnam
Uber Hikes Trip Fares by 12 Percent in Delhi-NCR to Lessen Impact of Rising Fuel Prices on Drivers

Related Stories

Ax-1: First All-Private Astronaut Mission Reaches International Space Station
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  2. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  4. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  6. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  7. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  9. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Launches Dynamic Stories to Highlight News in Stories
  2. 14 Ads From Gaming Firms Found Violating Advertising Standards During IPL: ASCI
  3. Aadhaar Infrastructure Flaws Detailed in CAG Audit Report Into UIDAI Functioning; HCL, HP Named for Problems
  4. Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure
  5. Apple Watch May Come With Blood-Pressure Measuring Feature in 2024
  6. Russia to Launch Lunar Probe, Deepen Space Links With Belarus: Vladimir Putin
  7. RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India
  8. 20 New Jitendra Electric Scooters Catch Fire in Nashik, No Casualties
  9. Redmi 10A India Launch Tipped for April 20, Price Leaked
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video; May Pack Snapdragon 778G, 64-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.