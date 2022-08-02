Technology News
loading

First-Ever Images of Atoms Moving in Liquid Captured by Transmission Electron Microscope

Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) allows researchers to visualise single atoms, but conventionally requires high vacuum conditions.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 August 2022 15:48 IST
First-Ever Images of Atoms Moving in Liquid Captured by Transmission Electron Microscope

Photo Credit: The University of Manchester/Clark et al.

Researchers could monitor the dynamics of platinum adatoms on a monolayer in an aqueous salt solution

Highlights
  • Atoms can be imaged in liquids with a resolution of a few nanometres
  • Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) can visualise atoms in vacuum
  • Researchers have now found a way to image atoms in a liquid substrate

Developing a method to observe the movement of atoms in a liquid, scientists from the University of Manchester have captured — for the first time — images of single atoms swimming in liquid. When a solid and a liquid come in contact with each other, both substances tend to change their configuration. This solid-liquid atomic-scale interaction governs the behaviour of batteries and fuel cells for generating clean energy. In addition, it also it also helps determine the efficiency of clean water generation and plays role in many biological processes.

To get an insight into this interaction, researchers created a nano-petri dish using two-dimensional (2D) materials. They stacked up the material, which included graphene, and trapped platinum atoms in liquid to understand the effects of the presence of liquid on a solid.

atoms liquid imaging tem university of manchester clarke inline atoms tem transmission electron microscopy

A single platinum atom in motion in a liquid cell
Photo Credit: The University of Manchester/Clark et al.

“Given the widespread industrial and scientific importance of such behaviour it is truly surprising how much we still have to learn about the fundamentals of how atoms behave on surfaces in contact with liquids. One of the reasons information is missing is the absence of techniques able to yield experimental data for solid-liquid interfaces,” explained professor Sarah Haigh from the University of Manchester. She is also one of the lead authors of the study published in Nature.

In order to analyse or observe individual atoms, scientists use transmission electron microscopy (TEM), one of the few techniques used for the purpose. But, in TEM, a high vacuum environment is required which changes the structure of materials. “In our work we show that misleading information is provided if the atomic behaviour is studied in vacuum instead of using our liquid cells,” said materials engineer Dr Nick Clark.

In the experiment, the team suspended a 2D layer of molybdenum disulphide in liquid and encapsulated by grapheme windows. The design provided controlled liquid layers that in turn helped capture videos showing single atoms swimming in the liquid.

The observations gave a better understanding of the effects of liquid on atomic behavior. Researchers noted that the speed of the atoms increased in the presence of liquid while it also changed their preferred resting sites with respect to the underlying solid. While the team studied the material that is useful in green production hydrogen, the technique can be used in other applications as well.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Atoms, Transmission Electron Microscopy
US SEC Charges 11 People for Promoting Fraud Crypto Pyramid, Ponzi Scheme
WhatsApp Banned Over 22 Lakh Indian Accounts in June, 632 Grievance Reports Received: Details

Related Stories

First-Ever Images of Atoms Moving in Liquid Captured by Transmission Electron Microscope
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  4. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. 5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender Among Leading Telcos
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. How to File ITR if You Missed July 31 Deadline: Details Here
  9. iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ Always-on Display Feature Leaked via XCode 14: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro
  4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Adds Nick Offerman to the Ensemble Cast
  5. Brazil's São Paulo Signs Argentine Football Player Giuliano Galoppo With Payments in USDC Stablecoin
  6. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Cancelled, Confirms General Manager Chen Jin
  7. Government Vigilant About EV Safety Standards, Expert Committee to Tackle Safety-Related Issues, Minister Says
  8. Chip Manufacturer Stocks Fall Globally as Taiwan Tensions Mount Ahead of Expected Nancy Pelosi Visit
  9. Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.