Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronomers Discover Hidden Trove of Massive Black Holes, Can Help Understand the Milky Way’s Origin

Astronomers Discover Hidden Trove of Massive Black Holes, Can Help Understand the Milky Way’s Origin

The research reveals that massive black holes are many times more common in dwarf galaxies than previously thought.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 May 2022 14:43 IST
Astronomers Discover Hidden Trove of Massive Black Holes, Can Help Understand the Milky Way’s Origin

Photo Credit: NASA & ESA/Hubble

The Milky Way is believed to be formed by mergers of several smaller dwarf galaxies

Highlights
  • Black holes are usually detected when they actively grow by consuming gas
  • Black holes are thought to reside at the centre of most galaxies
  • The research was published in the Astrophysical Journal this week

Black holes are thought to reside at the centre of most galaxies, including our Milky Way, holding important clues to the functioning of these giants. A group of researchers has now found a previously overlooked trove of massive black holes in dwarf galaxies. Black holes are usually detected when they actively grow by consuming gas around them, which makes them glow intensely. These black holes, the researchers believe, can offer insights into the journey of the supermassive black hole that sits at the centre of the Milky Way.

The research, conducted by astronomers of the University of North Carolina (UNC)-Chapel Hill Department of Physics & Astronomy, US, is expected to shed light on the origin of our galaxy's supermassive black hole.

As a giant spiral galaxy, the Milky Way is believed to be formed by mergers of several smaller dwarf galaxies. But whether all dwarf galaxies contain a massive black hole is still unknown. This has led to a gap in our understanding of how black holes and galaxies grow together.

The research, published in the Astrophysical Journal this week, helps fill this gap. It says that massive black holes are many times more common in dwarf galaxies than previously thought. They were, however, difficult to detect because the radiation from massive black holes in dwarf galaxies competes with the light of abundant young stars.

“This result really blew my mind because these black holes were previously hiding in plain sight,” Mugdha Polimera, lead author of the study and a UNC-Chapel Hill PhD student, said in a statement.

Comparing black holes to fireflies, UNC-Chapel Hill Professor Sheila Kannappan, who is also the co-author of the study, said that we only see black holes when they're lighting up, just like fireflies, and the lit-up ones offer us an indication to how many we can't see.

The researchers reached their conclusion after conducting an exhaustive search for alternative explanations for these to be not black holes but just young stars.

Kannappan added that the black holes discovered by the researchers were the fundamental components of supermassive black holes like the one in the Milky Way.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black holes, Milky Way, University of North Carolina
Apple Raises Pay of US Employees Amid Tight Labour Market, Surge in Unionisation, to Be Effective From July
Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars Over Original, With Caveats

Related Stories

Astronomers Discover Hidden Trove of Massive Black Holes, Can Help Understand the Milky Way’s Origin
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  4. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. Kia Says EV6 Bookings Opened in India, Only 100 Units Available
  7. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3-inch) Review: The Price of Portability
  9. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  10. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Variant Reportedly Launching Soon
  2. Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
  3. Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  5. Andreessen Horowitz Launches Fresh $4.5 Billion Crypto Fund Despite Market Dip
  6. Google Cybersecurity Expert Links Russian Hackers to New Website Leaks Related to Brexit
  7. Astronomers Discover Hidden Trove of Massive Black Holes, Can Help Understand the Milky Way’s Origin
  8. Do Kwon's Terra Revival Proposal Wins Community Vote Despite Early Criticism
  9. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Quad Speakers Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. NFT Project ‘Moonbirds’ Under Hack Attack, Digital Collectibles Worth $1.5 Stolen So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.