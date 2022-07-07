Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Expedition 67 Astronauts Conduct Space Biology Experiments Onboard ISS, Prepare for Upcoming Spacewalk

Expedition 67 Astronauts Conduct Space Biology Experiments Onboard ISS, Prepare for Upcoming Spacewalk

The next spacewalk on the ISS is expected to take place on July 21 beginning at 7:30pm IST.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 July 2022 14:55 IST
Expedition 67 Astronauts Conduct Space Biology Experiments Onboard ISS, Prepare for Upcoming Spacewalk

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut Drew Feustel conducting a spacewalk on the ISS on March 29, 2018

Highlights
  • NASA astronauts conducted experiments in the Columbus laboratory module
  • The ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti will carry out her first spacewalk
  • Roscosmos' Oleg Artemyev has completed five spacewalks so far

Astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) are preparing for another spacewalk on the modular space station orbiting the Earth. Scheduled for later this month, the astronauts will configure a robotic arm as part of an expedition that is expected to last for seven hours. The Expedition 67 crew members have also been conducting various scientific experiments aimed at studying how humans and plants adapt to the zero-gravity conditions of space. As part of their study, NASA Flight Engineers Jessica Watkins and Bob Hines together analysed the effects of living in space on dexterous manipulation.

The engineers held an hour-long morning session inside the Columbus laboratory module where they performed some gripping and motion tasks while seated in a specialized chair. The observation of the study is expected to give scientists a deeper insight into the human nervous system while it may also assist engineers in designing spacecraft interfaces.

The crew members are also preparing for another spacewalk which is expected to take place at 10 am EDT/ 7:30pm IST on July 21 this year. Commander Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos and the European Space Agency's (ESA) Samantha Cristoforetti will carry out the spacewalk and are currently studying their spacewalk tasks, safety procedures, and manoeuvres.

This will mark Cristoforetti's first spacewalk where she will be led by Artemyev, who has pulled off the walk five times before. The duo will continue to configure the European robotic arm to conduct operations in their planned excursion which will last for seven hours.

Artemyev was assisted by Flight Engineer Denis Matveev in his preparations for the spacewalk where they collected and inspected tools to be used in the excursion. Meanwhile, Flight Engineer Sergey Korsakov worked on the electronics gear and checked ventilation systems in the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Flight Engineer Jessica Watkins also monitored the mizuna greens and radishes that have been growing for the eXposed Root On-Orbit Test System (XROOTS) space botany study. The method of growing plants involves soilless aeroponic and hydroponic techniques.

Another Flight Engineer, Kjell Lindgren, ventured into the Cell Biology Experiment Facility and serviced components inside the biology device. The device features an artificial gravity generator and is employed for research on the space station.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Astronauts, Expedition 67, NASA, ESA, Spacewalk
Nothing Ear 1 Stick Likely to Launch in September; Key Specifications, Price Tipped
Bitcoin Continues to Stick to $20,300 for the Third Consecutive Day, While Altcoins Manage Minor Ups

Related Stories

Expedition 67 Astronauts Conduct Space Biology Experiments Onboard ISS, Prepare for Upcoming Spacewalk
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  2. Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone
  3. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  4. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Debuts in India
  8. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  9. Elon Musk Said to Have Twins With Top Neuralink Executive Last Year: Report
  10. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  2. Realme Notebook Air With 4.9mm Wide Bezels to Launch on July 12; Colour Options Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Alleged TUV SUD Listing Tips 33W Fast Charging Support
  4. Delta Airlines Launches 'Parallel Reality' Personalised Flight Information Board At Detroit Metropolitan Airport
  5. God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre-Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed
  6. Redmi K50i 5G to Be Available on Amazon, Price Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  7. WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report
  8. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED
  9. Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot
  10. China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.