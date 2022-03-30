Technology News
loading

Astrophotographer Spots Spacewalking Astronauts From Earth, Captures Incredible Photo

Sebastian Voltmer, the astrophotographer, captured the photo of astronauts Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer’s spacewalk from Germany

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 March 2022 20:05 IST
Astrophotographer Spots Spacewalking Astronauts From Earth, Captures Incredible Photo

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @SeVoSpace

An image of Matthias Maurer's spacewalk captured by Sebastian Voltmer using his telescope

Highlights
  • Sebastian Voltmer captured the spacewalk in his hometown in Germany
  • Voltmer captured the images using his C11 EdgeHD telescope
  • Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari embarked on his second spacewalk

From Earth, those taking photographers of space often capture magnificent images of distant galaxies, planets, and moons. Last week, however, astrophotographer Sebastian Voltmer captured something completely different. On March 23, NASA astronaut Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) spent nearly seven hours outside the International Space Station (ISS), completing various maintenance tasks. While Chari and Maurer were on their spacewalk, Voltmer took photos of the space station. Though we can't say if this is the first such image from the Earth of astronauts on a spacewalk, it's nevertheless stunning.

This image of the spacewalk action was captured by Voltmer from Maurer's hometown — Sankt Wendel in Germany.

Voltmer wrote on SpaceWeather.com, “During the spacewalk of the two astronauts Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer the International Space Station appeared shortly after sunset in the bright evening sky over Germany. This image of the ISS pass was taken on March 23, 2022, under good seeing conditions through my C11 EdgeHD telescope from the hometown of ESA astronaut Dr. Matthias Maurer.”

Maurer can be seen as the small dot on the ISS in the first photograph. Voltmer tweeted that he was “just ‘climbing' at this moment”.

Voltmer wrote on in SpaceWeather.com, “Due to my time constraints, I released this version right away on the internet, which then went viral, while I continued to work on the final image version with both highlighted astronauts.”

A couple of days later, Philip Smith, “a world well-known photographer of all things ISS”, contacted Voltmer, saying that he could also spot Chari in the image. Smith, then, went on to create a new version of the photograph that included Chari's position as well.

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari is the commander of the SpaceX crew currently docked at the ISS. A NASA blog stated that installing hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that feeds ammonia through the station's heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the right temperature were Maurer and Chari's main tasks on the day of their spacewalk.

This was Chari's second spacewalk and Maurer's first. It was the 248th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spacewalking astronauts, Raja Chari, astrophotographer Sebastian Voltmer
Top Gun: Maverick New Trailer Out, Tom Cruise Movie Releases May 27
8 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Related Stories

Astrophotographer Spots Spacewalking Astronauts From Earth, Captures Incredible Photo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  6. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  7. Poco F3 GT Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Teased, Said to Debut in April
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  2. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  3. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  4. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  5. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  6. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  7. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  8. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  10. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.