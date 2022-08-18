Technology News
loading

Apart From Chicxulub, Another Asteroid Might Have Contributed to Dinosaur Extinction

The Nadir crater, measuring 5 miles in diameter, was discovered by geologist Uisdean Nicholson from the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 August 2022 18:26 IST
Apart From Chicxulub, Another Asteroid Might Have Contributed to Dinosaur Extinction

Nadir crater is 1,300 feet below the seabed and around 250 miles from the coast of Guinea, West Africa

Highlights
  • Asteroid that created Nadir crater could have broken from parent asteroid
  • The Nadir crater-forming asteroid is believed to be 1,300 foot wide
  • Nadir crater impact was smaller than the Chicxulub impactor

It has been long believed that dinosaurs went extinct due to an asteroid impact on Earth. A recent discovery may lead to some developments in this theory. Scientists have spotted a mysterious asteroid impact crater on the seafloor which is believed to have formed at the same time when dinosaurs were wiped out from the planet. This could mean that not one, but two asteroid impacts were behind the extinction of dinosaurs.

The crater named Nadir is located beneath the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa. Researchers believe that it is the result of an asteroid that collided with Earth some 66 million years ago. Notably, it was around this time when the Chicxulub asteroid impact took place off the coast of today's Yucatan, Mexico, and annihilated the dinosaur population.

The Nadir crater, measuring 5 miles in diameter, was accidentally discovered by geologist Uisdean Nicholson from the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. He was reviewing seismic survey data for a different research project on the seafloor spreading when he came across the crater.

Named after the nearby seamount, the Nadir crater is 1,300 feet below the seabed and around 250 miles from the coast of Guinea, West Africa. The team believes that the asteroid that created the Nadir crater could have broken from a parent asteroid or was part of a swarm of asteroids during that time period.

In the new study, research scientist Veronica Bray tried to unravel the kind of collision that formed the crater and its effects through computer simulations. She observed that the crater-forming asteroid was 1,300 foot wide and collided with 1,600 to 2,600 feet of water on the planet.

“This would have generated a tsunami over 3,000 feet high, as well as an earthquake of more than magnitude 6.5. Although it is a lot smaller than the global cataclysm of the Chicxulub impact, Nadir will have contributed significantly to the local devastation. And if we have found one 'sibling' to Chicxulub, it opens the question: Are there others?” said Bray. She is also the co-author of the study published in Science Advances.

Another co-author Sean Gulick said that while Nadir crater impact was smaller than the Chicxulub impactor, the existence of it calls for investigating the “possibility of an impact cluster in the latest Cretaceous."

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dinosaurs, Extinction, Asteroid
Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Could Launch in India on August 26: Report
Windows 11 Gets Privacy Shutter, Arm64 Support for Camera App in Latest Preview Build

Related Stories

Apart From Chicxulub, Another Asteroid Might Have Contributed to Dinosaur Extinction
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  8. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  9. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Embracer Group Acquires Rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit: All Details
  2. NFL Franchise Houston Texans Ties Up With BitWallet to Allow BTC Payments for Single Game Suites
  3. Google Workers Demand Abortion Benefits for Contractors, Suspension of Donations to Anti-Abortion Politicians
  4. Vivo V25e Specifications, Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. VLC Media Player Blocked in India Since February for Unknown Reasons, VideoLAN Says
  6. Oppo's ColorOS 13 With Aquamorphic Design, Improved Multi-Screen Connect Unveiled: All Details
  7. Windows 11 Gets Privacy Shutter, Arm64 Support for Camera App in Latest Preview Build
  8. Apart From Chicxulub, Another Asteroid Might Have Contributed to Dinosaur Extinction
  9. Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Could Launch in India on August 26: Report
  10. Indian Apps, Games Saw 200 Percent Growth in Monthly Active Users on Google Play in 2021: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.