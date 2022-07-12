Technology News
loading

Asteroids Appear Rough Due to Space Dust Hopping on Them, Suggests Research

The research may help scientists understand how asteroids change shape over time and bodies migrate through space.

By ANI | Updated: 12 July 2022 15:35 IST
Asteroids Appear Rough Due to Space Dust Hopping on Them, Suggests Research

Photo Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

OSIRIS-REx travelled more than 1 billion miles to rendezvous with the asteroid (191055) Bennu in 2020

Highlights
  • The researchers published their results in the journal Nature Astronomy
  • That popcorn-like effect may even help to tidy up smaller asteroids
  • Grains of dust can pop away at speeds of more than 20 miles per hour

According to a new study from physicists at the University of Colorado Boulder, like corn kernels pop in a frying pan, tiny grains of dust may hop around on the surface of asteroids.

That popcorn-like effect may even help to tidy up smaller asteroids, causing them to lose dust and look rough and craggy from space.

The researchers published their results in the journal Nature Astronomy. Their findings may help scientists better understand how asteroids change shape over time—and how these bodies migrate through space, sometimes bringing them dangerously close to Earth, said Hsiang-Wen (Sean) Hsu, lead author of the study.

"The more fine-grained material, or regolith, these asteroids lose, the faster they migrate," said Hsu, a research associate at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at CU Boulder.

The research began with a few curious photos.

In 2020, a NASA spacecraft named OSIRIS-REx travelled more than 1 billion miles to rendezvous with the asteroid (191055) Bennu, which is about as tall as the Empire State Building. But when the spacecraft arrived, scientists didn't find what they were expecting: The asteroid's surface looked like rough sandpaper, not smooth and dusty like researchers had predicted. There were even large boulders scattered over its exterior.

Now, Hsu and his colleagues have drawn on computer simulations, or models, and laboratory experiments to explore that puzzle. He said that forces akin to static electricity may be kicking the smallest grains of dust, some no bigger than a single bacterium, off the asteroid and into space--leaving only larger rocks behind.

Bennu isn't alone, said study co-author Mihaly Horanyi.

"We're realizing that these same physics are occurring on other airless bodies like the moon and even the rings of Saturn," said Horanyi, a researcher at LASP and professor of physics at CU Boulder.

Bennu and Ryugu

Asteroids might look like they're frozen in time, but these bodies evolve throughout their lifetimes.

Hsu explained that asteroids like Bennu are constantly spinning, which exposes their surfaces to sunlight, then shadow and sunlight again. That never-ending cycle of heating and cooling puts a strain on the largest rocks at the surface, until they inevitably crack.

"It's happening every day, all the time," Hsu said. "You wind up eroding a big piece of rock into smaller pieces."

Which is why, before scientists arrived at Bennu, many were expecting to find it covered in smooth sanda bit like how the moon looks today. Not long before, a Japanese space mission landed on a second small asteroid called Ryugu. The team found a similarly rough and craggy terrain. Hsu and his colleagues were suspicious.

Since the 1990s, researchers at LASP have used vacuum chambers in the lab to investigate the strange properties of dust in space, including a feat they call "electrostatic lofting." Study co-lead author Xu Wang explained that as the sun's rays bathe small grains of dust, they begin to pick up negative charges. Those charges will build until, suddenly, the particles burst apart, like two magnets repelling each other.

In some cases, those grains of dust can pop away at speeds of more than 20 miles per hour (or more than 8 meters per second).

"No one had ever considered this process on the surface of an asteroid before," said Wang, a research associate at LASP.

Small asteroid, big asteroid

To do that, the researchers, including former CU Boulder undergraduate students Anthony Carroll and Noah Hood, ran a series of calculations examining the physics of regolith on two hypothetical asteroids. They tracked how dust might form, then hop around over hundreds of thousands of years. One of those faux asteroids was about a half-mile across (similar in size to Ryugu) and the second several miles wide (closer in diameter to big asteroids like Eros).

The size made a difference. According to the team's estimates, when grains of dust jumped on the bigger asteroid, they couldn't gain enough speed to break free of its gravity. The same wasn't true on the smaller, Ryugu-like asteroid.

"The gravity on the smaller asteroid is so weak that it can't hold back the escape," Hsu said. "The fine-grained regolith will be lost."

That lost dust, in turn, will expose the surface of the asteroids to even more erosion, leading to a boulder-rich scenery like scientists found on Ryugu and Bennu. Within several million years, in fact, the smaller asteroid was almost completely swept clean of fine dust. The Eros-like asteroid, however, stayed dusty.

Hsu noted that this scrubbing effect could help to give the orbits of small asteroids a nudge. He explained that asteroids migrate because the sun's radiation pushes on them slowly over time. Based on previous research by other scientists, he suspects that asteroids covered in boulders may move faster than those with a dustier appearance.

He and his colleagues may soon get more proof to back up their calculations. In less than 3 months, a NASA mission called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will visit a pair of smaller asteroids—and Hsu will be watching to see how dusty they are.

"We will have new surface images to test our theory," he said. "It's nice for us, but also a little nerve-wracking."

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Double Asteroid Redirection Test, Asteroids, Ryugu, Bennu
Elon Musk and Twitter Brace for Legal Fight: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Asteroids Appear Rough Due to Space Dust Hopping on Them, Suggests Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Watch: Astronauts Test New Waste-Disposal Technology To Clean Up Space
  4. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  6. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  7. Webb Telescope’s First Image Unveiled by US President Joe Biden
  8. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  9. Nokia C21 Plus With 13-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched in India: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Was Set to Kill Off Max Mayfield, Here’s Why She Escaped a Definite Fate
  2. Frequent Video Game Players Have Superior Decision-Making Skills, Says Study
  3. KuCoin Promises 30 Percent Staff Expansion, Refutes Rumours of Slashing Work Force
  4. Watch: Astronauts Test New Waste-Disposal Technology To Clean Up Space
  5. Syska SW300 Polar Smartwatch With Dual Bluetooth Support Launched in India: All Details
  6. ZTE Axon 40 Pro With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Android 12 Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. Asteroids Appear Rough Due to Space Dust Hopping on Them, Suggests Research
  8. Taiwan ‘Happy’ to See Chip Firms Invest in EU, Seeks Deeper Ties Amid Global Chip Shortage
  9. NASA to Reveal More Deep Space Images From James Webb Space Telescope Today: How to Watch
  10. NASA’s EZIE Mission, Designed to Study Electrical Currents in Atmosphere, Reaches Construction Phase
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.