Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape

Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape

The new AI system can tell the difference between healthy and unhealthy reefs' overall sounds.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 May 2022 15:43 IST
Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape

Photo Credit: Pexels / Francesco Ungaro

The recordings utilised in the study were made at the Mars Coral Reef Restoration Project in Indonesia

Coral reefs hide within them several secrets that are difficult for scientists to record and study. Experts must do rigorous analyses to determine reef health based on sound recordings because coral reefs have a complex soundscape. Now, in a new research, artificial intelligence (AI) can track the health of coral reefs by learning the “song of the reef”. Scientists at University of Exeter used several recordings of healthy and deteriorated reefs to train a computer algorithm, allowing the machine to learn the difference. The computer then analysed a slew of additional recordings and correctly recognised reef health 92 percent of the time. This was used to keep track of the progress of reef restoration projects by the team.

The meaning of many of these calls is unknown, but the new AI system can tell the difference between healthy and unhealthy reefs' overall sounds. The recordings utilised in the study were made at the Mars Coral Reef Restoration Project in Indonesia, which is working to restore severely damaged reefs.

The findings were published in the journal Ecological Indicators.

Ben Williams, the lead author of the study, said that coral reefs were under threat from a variety of factors, including climate change, and so, it was critical to keep track of their health and the success of conservation efforts.

One important challenge faced by challengers was that visual and audio reef surveys were typically labour-intensive. The fact that many coral organisms hide or are active at night limits visual surveys, and the richness of reef noises makes it difficult to determine reef health using individual recordings.

To solve that difficulty, the researchers used machine learning to see if a computer could pick up on the reef's melody.

“Our findings show that a computer can pick up patterns that are undetectable to the human ear. It can tell us faster, and more accurately, how the reef is doing,” said Williams.

Dr Tim Lamont of Lancaster University, the co-author, believes the AI method will greatly improve coral reef monitoring. He said that sound recorders and artificial intelligence might be used all across the world to track the health of reefs and see if efforts to protect and restore them are successful.

In many circumstances, it is quicker and less expensive to place an underwater hydrophone on a reef and leave it there rather than have specialist divers inspect the reef on a regular basis, especially in isolated regions, said Dr Lamont.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coral reef restoration, artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning
Broadcom’s VMware Acquisition and Other Deals Under CEO Hock Tan: A Timeline
Bacteria With Natural Antibiotic, Antimicrobial Resistance Discovered in Antarctica
Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  2. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  3. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
  4. Realme Pad X Could Soon Be Launched in India, Teases Madhav Sheth
  5. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review
  10. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
#Latest Stories
  1. China's Huobi Acquires Latin American Exchange Bitex to Expand Footprint
  2. Ex-Binance Officials Open $100 Million Fund Pool to Drive Metaverse, Crypto Adoption
  3. Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape
  4. Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released
  5. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Set for February 2023, Katee Sackhoff to Return
  6. Horizon Zero Dawn: Netflix Series Adaptation Reportedly in the Works
  7. Google Drive on Web Finally Gets Cut, Copy, Paste Keyboard Shortcuts, Rollout Starts June 1
  8. Google Said to Be in Talks With India to Integrate Shopping Services With E-Commerce Network ONDC
  9. MIT Researchers Develop AI Model to Predict Wave Behaviour, Improve Ocean Climate Simulations
  10. Oppo A57, Oppo A57s 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.