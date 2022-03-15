Technology News
loading

Moon Rocket for Artemis Mission Will Roll Out for Wet Dress Rehearsal This Week: NASA

After rolling out SLS, NASA will conduct a number of tests to validate its readiness.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Desk | Updated: 15 March 2022 17:57 IST
Moon Rocket for Artemis Mission Will Roll Out for Wet Dress Rehearsal This Week: NASA

Photo Credit: Twitter/ NASA

Artemis I was originally scheduled to take off in November last year

Highlights
  • The work on SLS began in 2010
  • The project faces issues of cost overruns
  • The wet dress rehearsal could take place on April 3

NASA is set to roll out its Space Launch System (SLS), which will take humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, into the public view for the first time on Thursday. The system has been under development for over a decade and is beset by delays and mounting costs. However, the agency hopes once it is launched successfully, it will make up for the delays in its development. The Space Launch System (SLS) comprises two parts: the super-heavy rocket and the Orion spacecraft. Both these parts will roll out to the launchpad for "wet dress rehearsal" at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in a complex operation likely to take 11 hours.

After rolling out SLS, the agency will conduct a number of tests to validate its readiness, including software and equipment. Following this, it will conduct the final pre-launch tests, called the “wet dress rehearsal”, during which the system will be loaded with its propellant tanks. NASA is building the rocket for its Artemis mission, which will land astronauts on the moon after half a decade – and for taking humans to Mars and beyond.

Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has said the wet dress could take place on April 3, if the rollout on Thursday progresses without a hitch, according to a report in TechCrunch.

The work on SLS began after Congress directed NASA in 2010 to develop it to replace the Space Shuttle, the agency's original workhorse. But the project has been marred by several delays, including due to technical issues. Artemis I was originally scheduled to take off in November last year. A month before launch, NASA said it had moved the timeline and was now targeting mid-February to launch Artemis I. It has again pushed the date.

The project also faces issues of cost overruns. Earlier this month, a NASA auditor reported that the operational expenses for the first four Artemis missions will total $4.1 billion (roughly Rs. 31,336 crore) each and the cost of constructing a single SLS accounts for $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,813 crore).

On the other hand, Elon Musk's SpaceX is building a super-heavy rocket that is fully reusable and thus would cost less than $10 million (roughly Rs. 76 crore) per launch within the next few years.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis mission, Moon mission, SpaceX, Mars
VPN Demand in Russia Skyrockets After Facebook, Instagram Block
Crypto Chart Turns Red Despite EU Quashing Proposal to Ban Bitcoin, Market Volatility Remains Constant

Related Stories

Moon Rocket for Artemis Mission Will Roll Out for Wet Dress Rehearsal This Week: NASA
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad E14, ThinkPad E15 G4 Laptops With AMD Processors Debut
  6. iQoo Z6 5G Renders Leak Ahead of March 16 India Launch: What to Expect
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  8. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  9. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE India Sale Begins Today: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. New State Mobile v0.9.26 Update to Arrive on March 17; Maintenance Schedule, Changelog Revealed
  2. Zomato, Blinkit Said to Have Reached Merger Agreement in an All-Stock Deal
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Programme Opens in India
  4. Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue
  5. Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed
  6. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  7. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  8. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  9. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  10. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.