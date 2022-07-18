Technology News
loading

Artemis Accords Signed by Saudi Arabia, Affirming Commitment to Safe Space Exploration

Artemis relies on a broad and diverse international coalition, working together to achieve a historic and ambitious vision for human space exploration.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 18 July 2022 11:46 IST
Artemis Accords Signed by Saudi Arabia, Affirming Commitment to Safe Space Exploration

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NASAArtemis

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the 21st nation to sign the Accords

Highlights
  • Saudi is the seventh nation to sign Artemis Accords since January 2022
  • Artemis relies on a broad and diverse international coalition
  • Mohammed Saud al-Tamimi signed the Accords

The US welcomed Saudi Arabia's signing of the Artemis Accords affirming Riyadh's commitment to safe, sustainable, and responsible space exploration.

Mohammed Saud al-Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Commission, signed the Accords on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The principles of the Artemis Accords, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, advance the NASA-led Artemis programme, which will put the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon and prepare the way for a human mission to Mars, said the State Department in its press release.

Artemis relies on a broad and diverse international coalition, working together to achieve a historic and ambitious vision for human space exploration.

As Accords signatories, state actors advance responsible behaviour in outer space, including through the registration of space objects, deconfliction of activities, release of scientific data, and provision of emergency assistance.

Together, signatories will reduce uncertainty and increase the safety of space operations to facilitate the sustainable use of space to the benefit of all humankind, it added.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the 21st nation to sign the Accords, joining Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Saudi Arabia is the seventh nation to sign the Artemis Accords since January 2022 and the fourth Middle Eastern nation to join.

Back in May, NASA announced new possible dates for the launch of Artemis I unmanned mission, starting from July till December 2022. The new time-frames for the launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket along with Orion spacecraft, including six brief tenures and 73 opportunities within 2022, have been determined based on the alignment of the Earth and Moon.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis Accords, Saudi Arabia
Ethereum’s Long Awaited Eco-Friendly ‘Merge’ Update Slated for September Release

Related Stories

Artemis Accords Signed by Saudi Arabia, Affirming Commitment to Safe Space Exploration
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Thrilling New Images of Jupiter Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Pad Air, Enco X2 Earphones Launch Today: Details
  4. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Indian Car Buyers Lapping Up SUVs, High-Tech Features Like Never Before
  8. Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
#Latest Stories
  1. RaHDIt Hacker Group Leaks Personal Information of Russian Citizens Working With Ukrainian Intelligence: Report
  2. Ghost of Tsushima Has Sold Nearly 10 Million Copies on PS5, PS4
  3. Pegasus Used to Target Thai Pro-Democracy Activists, Cybersecurity Researchers Claim
  4. MacBook Pro With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chipsets Expected to Launch Between Fall 2022 and Spring 2023: Gurman
  5. Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Artemis Accords Signed by Saudi Arabia, Affirming Commitment to Safe Space Exploration
  8. Ethereum’s Long Awaited Eco-Friendly ‘Merge’ Update Slated for September Release
  9. Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Law That Bans Crypto Use for Digital Payments
  10. Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.