Technology News
loading

NASA's Hubble Captures a Pair of Interacting Galaxies Forming the Number '10' in Space

Arp 147 is about 440 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cetus

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 April 2022 12:46 IST
NASA's Hubble Captures a Pair of Interacting Galaxies Forming the Number '10' in Space

Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA/ M. Livio (STScl)

Above image was assembled from WFPC2 images taken with three separate filters

Highlights
  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has made over 1.3 million observations
  • Arp 147 is about 440 million light-years away from Earth
  • Hubble is a collaboration between NASA and European Space Agency (ESA)

In its more than 30 years of service, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has made over 1.3 million observations of intriguing cosmic events and bodies. It once captured a pair of gravitationally interacting galaxies called Arp 147, using its prime working camera – the Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2). The “Hubble Classic” image has been again shared on Instagram. The image shows the two galaxies oriented in a way that they appear to form the number 10 in the vast dark sky. While the object on the left, or the “1”, appears like a smooth ring of starlight, the one on the right, or the “0”, looks like a pancake-shaped disc.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captioned the image on Instagram, “Welcome to Arp 147, an interacting galaxy pair! The left-most galaxy in this Hubble Classic image appears nearly edge-on to our line of sight and features a smooth ring of starlight. The right-most galaxy has a clumpy, blue ring of intense star formation.”

Arp 147 is about 440 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cetus, stated a NASA release. The above image was assembled from WFPC2 images taken with three separate filters. The blue, visible-light and infrared filters are represented by the colours blue and green. The red is represented by the colour red.

According to NASA, the blue ring may have formed after the galaxy on the left went through the galaxy on the right, similar to how a pebble thrown into a pond generates a circular wave that moves outwards. The dusty reddish knot in the blue ring's lower left corner most likely marks the position of the galaxy's initial nucleus, which was hit.

Hubble is a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). The ESA stated that this image was taken in October 2008, four weeks after a problem with the science data formatter forced Hubble into safe mode. At the time, this image demonstrated that the camera aboard Hubble was working fine.

Hubble was launched into space in 1990. Although it is one of the main workhorses to study space, it is aging. And, thus, NASA and other space agencies have sent its successor, James Webb Space Telescope. It is expected to start working in a few months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, NASA, interacting galaxies
Elon Musk to Pay $1 Billion Termination Fee if Twitter Deal Falls Through
DJI Temporarily Suspends Operations in Russia and Ukraine

Related Stories

NASA's Hubble Captures a Pair of Interacting Galaxies Forming the Number '10' in Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, and Smart TV 5A India Launch Today: Watch Live
  4. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  5. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  6. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
  7. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  8. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  9. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  10. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Reportedly Detail Changes of Pixel Feature Drop Updates With Tour of New Features
  2. Reddit Launches $1 Million Community Fund to Support Creators and Projects
  3. NASA's Hubble Captures a Pair of Interacting Galaxies Forming the Number '10' in Space
  4. Alphabet's YouTube Advertisement Business Hurt By Ukraine War: Quarterly Revenues Miss Expectations
  5. Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive Launched in India Starting Rs. 12,999
  6. Robinhood Shares Nosedive After It Announced Layoffs For 9 Percent of its Full-Time Employees
  7. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G With Snapdragon SoCs, AMOLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Barbie Movie Gets First Look With Margot Robbie, July 2023 Release Date
  9. Android 13 Beta 1 Released by Google for Select Pixel Devices: What's New
  10. Microsoft Expects Double-Digit Growth for This Year as Demand for Cloud Computing Services Rise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.