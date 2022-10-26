Technology News
  • Apple Asks Suppliers to Decarbonise Operations; New Solar, Wind Energy Investments in Europe Announced

Apple Asks Suppliers to Decarbonise Operations; New Solar, Wind Energy Investments in Europe Announced

Apple now requires its supply partners to report on progress on carbon neutrality goals related to the production of its products and will audit their progress annually.

By Reuters |  Updated: 26 October 2022 13:42 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple previously asked suppliers to commit to 100 percent renewable energy for its production

Highlights
  • Apple pledged in 2020 to remove carbon emissions from its entire business
  • More than 200 suppliers committed to using clean power like wind, solar
  • Apple's European investments to add 3,000GWh per year of renewable energy

Apple said on Tuesday it would make fresh investments to set up solar and wind projects in Europe and called on its suppliers to decarbonize operations related to the production of iPhones and other products.

The company in 2020 had pledged to remove carbon emissions from its entire business, including products and its sprawling supply chain - which spans from Vietnam to Brazil - by 2030.

The iPhone maker will now require its supply partners to report on progress on carbon neutrality goals, specifically, Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reductions, related to the production of Apple products and will audit their progress annually.

More than 200 suppliers, representing 70 percent of Apple's direct manufacturing spending and including Corning, Nitto Denko, SK Hynix, STMicroelectronics, TSMC, and Yuto, have committed to using clean power such as wind or solar for all Apple production, Apple said.

Apple had previously asked suppliers to commit to 100 percent renewable energy for Apple's production.

"We're determined to be a ripple in the pond that creates a bigger change," Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said. Apple has been carbon neutral for its global corporate operations since 2020.

Many multinational companies are increasingly looking into global supply chains to reduce their carbon footprint as climate change becomes a bigger focus for investors and regulators.

Apple said the European investments are part of a strategy to address about 22 percent of its carbon footprint coming from the electricity customers use to charge their devices.

With the construction of new projects in Europe, the company is aiming to power all Apple devices on the continent with low-carbon electricity, it said.

In total, the planned investments will add 3,000GWh per year of new renewable energy on the grid, Apple said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, Carbon emission, iPhone, TSMC, Corning, SK Hynix
